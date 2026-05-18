If you ever really stop to think about your washcloth, it’s kind of, well, pretty gross. We use the same towel, with fibers that double as a breeding ground for bacteria, to repeatedly clean our faces and remove sweat, makeup, and sunscreen. Essentially, we’ve normalized the idea of using a dirty cloth on clean skin (make it make sense). Frankly, though, I never questioned it. I do laundry once a week and don’t use the same towel for more than two or three days.

But around a month ago, I was visiting my aunt, and when I asked for a towel, she went to her cabinet and handed me a massive box of Grace & Stella Ultra Soft Face Towels. She didn’t want my makeup staining her new towels (fair), but little did she know this $4 a day swap was about to change the state of my sensitive skin.

One use had me hooked, and I’ve now been using the product twice a day for roughly a month. Disposable face towelettes can be a great option for anyone, but especially those with acne-prone or sensitive skin because they can help minimize exposure to bacteria, oil, dead skin cells, and residue that may build up on regular towels and aggravate the skin, says board-certified dermatologist (and my personal derm!) Marisa Garshick, MD. “For this reason, using a fresh towel each time may help reduce irritation and breakouts, but it is important that the disposable towelette is not rough on the skin,” she notes.

The TLDR: It’s the only step I’ve changed in my skincare routine, and my skin’s texture and tone have never looked better. My pores are tighter (not to brag, but they have that airbrushed look I’ve only experienced while taking antibiotics), my redness is nonexistent, and I haven’t had a breakout in weeks. For the full breakdown, and to shop my favorite towelettes, scroll ahead.

The Design

There are dozens of face towelettes on the market (the category is projected to reach 7.42 million by 2035), but they vary in terms of softness and size. Some are on the rougher side and foam up with detergents, which is far from ideal if you have sensitive skin. The Grace & Stella ones are biodegradable, incredibly absorbent, and come in an XL size (10 inches by 12 inches). But the biggest differentiating factor I’ve found between these and the others on the market is how soft and gentle the fabric is. It never tugs or scratches, which ends up leaving my skin even-toned after cleansing, not irritated and red.

The Application

I find myself using two towelettes a day, so one box lasts me around a full month. You can dampen the towelette and rub it on your face to remove makeup, but I prefer to wash my face as usual and then pat my skin dry with the towelette. My skin ends up feeling much softer and smoother, and it remains slightly damp, which is the ideal state for my skincare to soak in.

But! I don’t toss it right away. I use it to clean up my sink (I get water everywhere) and use it to squeeze out my damp beauty blender (my white towels are eternally grateful). I keep it sitting on my counter until I’m completely done with my makeup—it almost doubles as a paper towel.

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The Takeaway

It’s quite literally in my job description to take good care of my skin. I use the best products, have appointments with Dr. Garshick probably too regularly (I saw her this week for my skin check and to get a prescription for the eczema on my lips), and am lucky enough to get regular facials. Still, my skin experiences All The Things—breakouts, rough texture, and a ton of redness.

But I’ve noticed that since using these towelettes, my number of good skin days has almost tripled. My rosacea flares are noticeably calmer; my skin looks even-toned and not irritated. My pores look like all the gunk has been vacuumed out; while you can’t technically shrink them, they certainly look like they’ve been miniaturized. And my face generally feels softer and plumper. Given that I haven’t introduced anything new into my routine, it’s clear that Grace & Stella is the reason why. I’m honestly not sure who is more grateful: my skin or my Cozy Earth white towels.

Shop Other Face Towelettes

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Meet the Expert

Dr. Marisa Garshick Board Certified Dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients throughout Manhattan, New York and Englewood, NJ at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles. She completed her undergraduate education at Emory University and attended medical school at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she graduated with Research Honors and Alpha Omega Alpha. As a medical student, Dr. Garshick was awarded the prestigious Doris Duke Clinical Research Fellowship at Harvard Medical School, during which she performed dermatology clinical trials and research at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was also awarded the American Medical Women’s Association Glasgow-Rubin Academic Achievement Award for graduating in the top of her class and the William Dameshek Award for Research Excellence. Dr. Garshick’s post-graduate training in dermatology began with an internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She completed her dermatology residency at Cornell’s New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident in Dermatology. Dr. Garshick has numerous publications in scientific journals and book chapters, including a chapter on the treatment of acne, and has presented at national meetings. She specializes in general medical dermatology, including adults and pediatrics, and cosmetic dermatology, including neurotoxins, fillers, chemical peels, and lasers. Dr. Garshick is also involved in teaching the dermatology residents at Cornell, leading discussions reviewing the latest dermatology literature. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery and the Women’s Dermatologic Society, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor.