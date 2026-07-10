Rosebud Baker Has Always Rooted for Imperfect Women

The comedian shares what was on her reading list while working on her debut memoir, 'Fully Baked.'

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a split image of comedian rosebud baker opposite the cover of her memoir fully baked with her posing in front of a pink cake
(Image credit: Mindy Tucker / Gallery Books)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Rosebud Baker—comedian, former Saturday Night Live writer, and Fully Baked author—shares her favorite books about women behaving badly.

No topic is ever off the table for comedian Rosebud Baker—she’s been known for telling jokes about everything from her sister’s death to her own struggle with alcoholism. So when the stand-up decided to unpack her trauma by writing a memoir, she embraced the mess even more so.

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In June, the former Saturday Night Live writer published her debut book, Fully Baked, which delves into subjects like her dysfunctional childhood and journey with IVF. But it goes beyond the constraints of a tight 10 by examining transformations and how she found career success and became the mother she is because of the hardships she’s lived through.

Baker tells Marie Claire that while she was writing, stories about women wrestling with “obsession, desire, rage, and making spectacularly bad decisions” were both a source of solace and inspiration. “I found myself returning to stories about women who blow up their lives, survive their mistakes, and sometimes learn absolutely nothing,” she says.

“I’ve always been drawn to female characters who refuse to be likable,” the author says, adding that they informed her own ability to be vulnerable. Here, Baker shares her favorite books about women behaving badly, from recent bestsellers to feminist favorites and literary classics. “The women in these books are obsessive, selfish, reckless, grieving, horny, destructive, and completely unreasonable. They’re also some of the most honest characters I’ve ever encountered.”

Fully Baked is available now, and catch Baker on tour this summer.

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Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.