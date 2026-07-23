If You Love Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon,' Here's Your Guide to the Jodi Thomas Books That Inspired It

Lovers of the romance genre have been absolutely spoiled in recent months with a steady stream of film and TV adaptations of beloved novels and book series. From Off Campus to Every Year After to the first onscreen version (so far) of an Emily Henry novel, romance readers and watchers alike have been booked and busy. And it’s not stopping: Still to come this year are adaptations of Ali Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis and Katherine Center’s The Bodyguard. At the same time, this summer has also heralded the arrival of the second season of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon.

The Netflix show is based on a long-running series of cowboy romance novels by prolific author Jodi Thomas. Each dives into the life and love stories of a broad cast of characters throughout a West Texas ranching community. With the next set of eight episodes arriving on the streaming service on July 23, there’s no time like the present to dive into Thomas’ books—and, just in time, we’ve compiled a guide to help you on your journey through the neo-Western saga.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly star as Staten and Quinn in Netflix's Ransom Canyon series adaptation. (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

How do the 'Ransom Canyon' books compare to the Netflix series?

The first season of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon hews fairly close to the first book in Thomas’ book series, with its primary focus on Staten and Quinn. However, it also expands the roles of certain characters, such as Lucas and Yancy, who only briefly appear in the first book before having their stories fleshed out in later installments. Similarly, other characters, like Lauren, debuted in the show right away, while their arcs are introduced much later in the novels.

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But beyond season 1, expect the show to veer off in a pretty drastically different direction from Thomas’ novels. Showrunner April Blair has said that the series essentially used the first Ransom Canyon book as a jumping-off point and will continue expanding the primary characters' lives and stories, instead of turning its attention to a new couple each season, as Thomas' books do.

“In Jodi’s series, each novel introduces a whole new cast of characters. It’s almost kind of anthology-like, and some characters reappear from time to time, but it really is like a whole new group of people,” Blair told Deadline when season 1 premiered. “That wasn’t really an achievable thing for us in series. We wanted to stick with one cast, so we stuck to the single book as this jumping-off point.”

So—spoilers for the first Ransom Canyon book and season ahead!—while the first novel in Thomas’ series ends with Staten and Quinn deciding to be together and preparing to welcome a baby, the TV show is stretching out their relationship into a will-they, won’t-they. After Quinn heads off to New York at the end of the first season, she returns to Texas in season 2 to figure out where she’s meant to be. She even has a new love interest (Ben Robson’s Oliver), making things even more complicated between her and Staten.

The Ransom Canyon showrunner has confirmed that the series will veer from the source material in season 2 and beyond. (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

Everything to Know About the Main 'Ransom Canyon' Series

Book 1 — 'Ransom Canyon'

Thomas’ initial entry in the series arrived in 2015 and primarily follows an older Staten who’s haunted by memories and often turns to the artsy, reclusive Quinn O’Grady for comfort. In the Netflix series, this core couple is played by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. The book also charts the coming-of-age story of the ambitious Lucas (Garrett Wareing in the show) and the potential start of a new life for petty criminal Yancy (played by Jack Schumacher).

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Book 2 — 'Rustler’s Moon'

The main romance in Book 2 centers on Angela Harrell, a woman who ends up in Ransom Canyon while on the run from her past life, and Wilkes Wagner, who has also recently landed back in town to take over his family ranch. The novel also picks back up with Lucas, who’s keeping his high school sweetheart Lauren (portrayed by Lizzy Greene) in a frustrating situationship instead of committing to the full-fledged relationship he’s long promised.

Book 3 — 'Lone Heart Pass'

Lone Heart Pass introduces yet another ranch in Ransom Canyon: The rundown Lone Heart farm, which Jubilee Hamilton inherits. Still reeling from a career crash-out and a breakup to boot, Jubilee soon finds sparks flying with the gruff new foreman she’s hired, Charley Collins. They’re also joined on the farm by Thatcher Jones, who needs a safe place to land while tangled up in a murder investigation.

Book 4 — 'Sunrise Crossing'

Yancy’s back in Book 4, focusing on getting his life together and rebuilding his old house in Crossroads, Texas. There, he crosses paths with an artist, Tori, who’s hiding out from her controlling parents. Intertwined in their love story is that of Parker, Tori’s gallery manager, who hitches a ride with strong, silent cowboy Gabe to come to the artist’s aid.

Book 5 — 'Wild Horse Springs'

Thomas’ fifth book in the main Ransom Canyon series also circles back to some OG characters, as Lauren returns to her hometown and finds herself right back in the orbit of her first love, Lucas. Elsewhere, her dad Dan (played by Philip Winchester in the Netflix series) just might decide it’s time to spice up his steady life with the help of free-spirited singer Brandi.

Book 6 — 'Indigo Lake'

We’re back at the Lone Heart farm, now inherited by Blade Hamilton, who rides into his ancestors’ dusty Texas town on a motorcycle. He finds a star-crossed lover in Dakota, who can’t seem to resist Blade’s charms, despite the longstanding feud between their families. Meanwhile, Lauren is struggling to figure out where she really belongs: pursuing a big-city life or getting back to her comfortable roots in the canyon.

Book 7 — 'Mistletoe Miracles'

The penultimate novel in the main Ransom Canyon series centers on three separate people, each of whom ends up with a Christmas miracle on their hands. There’s Griffin Holloway, who’s decided the best way to save his family’s Maverick Ranch is by marrying a wealthy bride by the end of the year; Jaxon O’Grady, who learns from an unexpected visitor that maybe he actually isn’t as content in his solitude as he thought; and Jamie Johnson, who discovers a mysterious man sleeping on her couch—and claiming to be her husband.

Book 8 — 'Christmas in Winter Valley'

'Christmas in Winter Valley' by Jodi Thomas $26.81 at Amazon

The eighth and final book in Thomas’ core series is another wintry tale and centers on two more of the Holloway men. Cooper, trying to avoid family Christmastime chaos, retreats to the remote Winter Valley, only to be visited by two strangers who each deeply impact his life. Elliott stays put at Maverick Ranch, where he’s juggling farm finances, an overbearing family, and the re-emergence of a past love.

Are there any 'Ransom Canyon' prequel novels?

You could start your Ransom Canyon reading journey by diving into the prequels, which Thomas published in 2015 and 2025—or you could read them later on after you've been introduced to some of the characters, considering these feature more of their and the town's origin story.

The first prequel, Winter’s Camp, is set in the frontier era and explains how the Ransom Canyon community came to be by following a young James Randall Kirkland on his journey west, where he comes across a beautiful Apache woman named Millie and is quickly smitten.

Silverleaf Rapids, Thomas’ latest addition to the series, picks up several generations later and further sets up the stories to come. A young Staten Kirkland leaves college early to take over his family’s Double K Ranch in the wake of his grandfather J.R.’s illness, forcing him to grow up quickly and shoulder quite a bit of responsibility. Meanwhile, two other couples you’ll soon come to know and love—Peggy and Duke, and Charlotte and Wade—are also finding each other in the small Texas town.

Are there any other books in the 'Ransom Canyon' series?

Thompson simply can’t get enough of Ransom Canyon Christmastime tales: In 2017, between Indigo Lake and Mistletoe Miracles, she published A Christmas Affair, a novella telling the very sweet love story of Maria, a hopeless romantic who makes jams and jellies to be sold at the local grocery store, and Wes, the store’s shy owner.

Otherwise, Thompson hasn’t said anything about publishing any other Ransom Canyon books. But while we continue to hold out hope for still more installments, there are plenty more series and standalone romance books from the author to dive into, most of which are also set in Texas and span both contemporary and historical love stories.

TOPICS Romance Netflix