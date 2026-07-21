The YA genre tends to dominate lists of buzzy book-to-TV adaptations, but now and then, viewers crave a more mature adult romance. Thankfully, Peacock has already snapped up one of #BookTok's most beloved, complex love stories to bring it to screens.

Since 2022, author Kennedy Ryan has enthralled readers with emotional, breathtaking romances that also explore deeper issues like depression, grief, chronic illness, financial hardship, and caring for an aging parent. Now, several of these love stories may be headed to our TVs; in April 2026, Universal Studio Group announced a "first-look" deal with Ryan in which she can develop not only projects based on her own books, but also new original stories and adaptations from other authors. First up: a series based on her breakout novel Before I Let Go, which is in development at Peacock.

"Kennedy’s stories are deeply resonant and culturally impactful, and we are excited to collaborate on adaptations that honor her vision while connecting with audiences in bold, meaningful ways. Not only is she a celebrated and powerful voice in the literary space, but she leads with thoughtfulness and creativity. We can’t wait to work with her to bring these new and existing stories to life," Jordan Moblo, USG’s executive VP of creative acquisitions and IP management, said in a statement.

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Though it's still early days for Ryan's journey from page to screen, we've already begun keeping an eye out for any news on the adaptation of her most-loved novel. Read on for everything we know about the Before I Let Go TV series adaptation so far.

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What is 'Before I Let Go' by Kennedy Ryan about?

Before I Let Go, the first book in Kennedy Ryan's Skyland series, is a "scorching emotional second chance romance" about ex-spouses who can't help but be drawn back to each other.

Yasmen and Josiah Wade built a life together that includes two children and a successful restaurant in the Atlanta neighborhood Skyland. But following a pair of unthinkable tragedies, their marriage falls apart. Before I Let Go picks up two years after their divorce, which they spent learning to co-parent and run their business together amid the new normal.

After dealing with so much change, both Yasmen and Josiah are ready to date again. But as the spark between them reemerges—and spurs some spicy stolen moments—they begin to wonder whether they're really ready to let go of forever.

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As Ryan has explained, "this is a love story for realists." "[This] may sound funny coming from a romance writer, but the romance I write leans into the realities of life and really makes no attempt to escape them," the writer has said. "These two people, who loved each other so very much, had a lot to work through on their own. I’m not saying they or anyone else has to divorce to do that, but for this story and the decisions this couple made, time apart reformed them into people who could be happy and healthy together."

Who is involved behind-the-scenes of Peacock's 'Before I Let Go' series adaptation?

With development underway, Universal is already building a dream team for Before I Let Go. In addition to serving as executive producer, Ryan is co-writing the series alongside Malcolm D. Lee, the writer and director behind the classic Black rom-com franchise The Best Man. Lee has also directed comedy films like Roll Bounce and Girls Trip, so Lee's a perfect fit for the material.

There will likely be more announcements for additional names joining the series as Ryan and Lee build out the show.

@kennedyryanauthor 2 DAYS!!! Who’s cutting onions?? 😭😭😭 Can’t Get Enough MAY 13! Leaving SKYLAND is so bittersweet. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me 🫶🏽 Full preorder campaign details and nationwide tour info 🔗 in bye ohh 🫶🏽💜🫶🏽 💜🫶🏽 ♬ Sailor Song - Gigi Perez

What has Kennedy Ryan said about Peacock's 'Before I Let Go' series adaptation?

On the day the deal was announced, Ryan shared a comprehensive update on the Before I Let Go adaptation and the full scope of the "first look" deal.

"Getting the chance to co-write the Before I Let Go pilot with Malcolm D. Lee is such an honor and an incredible experience," she wrote. "We are working hard to bring you the show you deserve! We’ve been plotting and cooking for a while. This opportunity has given me not only a great collaborator, but a friend! We’ll share more when the time is right."

Who has been cast in the 'Before I Let Go' series adaptation?

With Before I Let Go still in early development, no one has been cast in the series yet. Of course, that hasn't stopped devout readers from throwing their fan casts into the ring. Names that have been thrown out include Trevonte Rhodes, Aldis Hodge, McKinley Freeman, Jay Ellis, Jayme Lawson, Yaya DaCosta, and Teyonah Parris, among others. Start manifesting your dream Yasmen and Josiah now!

TOPICS Romance