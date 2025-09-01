Summer may be ending soon, but for Elin Hilderbrand fans, affectionately known as "Hilderbabes," the season lives eternal. The prolific author has more than 20 titles dedicated to the warmest months of the year that will instantly transport you to the sandy beaches of Nantucket, where the water is clear, the culture is rich, and the views are downright ‘Gram-worthy.

The only problem? Trying to choose just one Elin Hilderbrand book. The author—dubbed "the Queen of the Beach Read"—has written 30 novels over her career that spans over 25 years. However, in a 2021 interview with the Associated Press, she first teased her plans to step back from writing, and, in 2024, she confirmed that she would no longer be crafting books solely set on Nantucket. While 2024's Swan Song was her last title in the beach read genre, her upcoming book, The Academy, which she co-wrote with her daughter Shelby Cunningham and is set to hit shelves on September 16, will mark her next chapter.

As Hilderbrand put it best in an essay for Oprah Daily, "These books will provide a look at Nantucket—and at the notion of an ‘American summer’—in the first quarter of the 21st century."

In honor of the next phase in Hilderbrand's career, and our love for all of her feats thus far, we went ahead and ranked her 10 best books. So, kick back and prepare yourself for plenty of surf, sand, and sunshine—these are the best Elin Hilderbrand books for reveling in the season.

Author Elin Hilderbrand poses in front of her bookshelf. (Image credit: Emily Mentes for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

How to read Elin Hilderbrand’s books in order

You can read Elin Hilderbrand’s books in several different ways.

You can go in the order that she published them, which would be as follows: The Beach Club (2000), Nantucket Nights (2002), Summer People (2003), The Blue Bistro (2005), The Love Season (2006), Barefoot (2007), A Summer Affair (2008), The Castaways (2009), The Island (2010), Silver Girl (2011), Summerland (2012), Beautiful Day (2013), The Matchmaker (2014), Winter Street (2014), The Rumor (2015), Winter Stroll (2015), Here’s to Us (2016), Winter Storms (2016), The Identicals (2017), Winter Solstice (2017), The Perfect Couple (2018), Winter in Paradise (2018), Summer of ‘69 (2019), What Happens in Paradise (2019), 28 Summers (2020), Troubles in Paradise (2020), Golden Girl (2021), The Hotel Nantucket (2022), Endless Summer (2022), The Five-Star Weekend (2023), Swan Song (2024), The Blue Book (2025), and The Academy (2025).

You can also read them by topic. Currently, Hilderbrand has four different series available. There’s the Winter Series, which includes Winter Street, Winter Stroll, Winter Storms, and Winter Solstice; the Paradise Series, which consists of Winter in Paradise, What Happens in Paradise, and Trouble in Paradise; and the Academy Series, which is so far limited to the author’s upcoming September 2025 novel of the same name. (Hilderbrand revealed in a 2024 essay for Oprah Daily that a second novel will follow.)



Hilderbrand’s remaining 25 books bear no official series name, but are all classified as “Summer books” on her publisher’s website .

What is Elin Hildebrand's best-selling book?

Hildebrand’s team keeps her individual book sales figures relatively close to its chest, which means her best-selling book of all time is not publicly known.

That said, her website cites Summer of ’69 as her first novel to debut at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, with USA TODAY reporting 2022’s The Hotel Nantucket as her second No. 1 hit.



According to CBC, she has sold 20 million books overall worldwide.

Why is Elin Hildebrand not writing anymore?

Hilderbrand explained her decision to retire from writing her "summer books" in a 2024 essay for Oprah Daily. “I am retiring for my readers’ sake,” she wrote. “I live in fear of repeating myself, and of the quality of my books slipping. I never want anyone to pick up my latest novel and say, ‘She’s lost it.’…Or even ‘This just wasn’t as good as the last one.’”

She elaborated in a 2024 podcast , saying, "I'm stopping writing these books because, frankly, I am out of ideas. Nantucket is small. I've covered every part of the island, every festival, every time of year...I've gotten to the bottom of the well."

Ultimately, Hilderbrand chose her literary legacy over riches. “I have called my decision to retire the 'purest' decision I have ever made," she wrote. "The standards I keep for my body of work are more important [than money and fame].”

In addition to being creatively challenged, Hilderbrand also said that she wanted to spend more time with her family. “I...find myself with kids in their early 20s and late teens who still (thank goodness) want to hang out with me, and I want nothing more than to be a full-time parent to them in these precious years before they move out and start their own families,” she wrote.

Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

Which of Elin Hilderbrand’s books are being made into movies?

In addition to The Perfect Couple, which premiered on Netflix in September 2024, Hilderbrand told Boston.com that several of her other novels are in the works with different networks, including The Five-Star Weekend, which is currently in development with Peacock. (Jennifer Garner and Chloë Sevigny are set to star.)

The novelist revealed that Swan Song, the entire Winter series, and 28 Summers had all been optioned as of June 2024, with the latter slated for movie development by MRC Film . “I can be as involved or as uninvolved as I want to be on those,” Hilderbrand shared.

Deadline reported in March 2025 that Swan Song would be the basis for the second season of The Perfect Couple, albeit with a new writer at the helm. According to the outlet, leads Leslee and Bill Richardson will be "spiritual successors” to Kidman and Liev Schreiber’s characters of Greer and Tag Winbury.

In 2021, Winter in Paradise was also announced as in development with ABC and Ellen Pompeo, while Warner Bros. TV optioned the rights for The Hotel Nantucket in 2022. However, little news has been shared about either project since then.

