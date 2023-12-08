32 Places Your Favorite Celebrities Like to Vacation

Celebrities: They don't just have the coolest jobs and biggest houses, they also have better vacations than the rest of us (and they often post all about it on social media, much to our enduring jealousy). Whether it's the tiny private island in the middle of nowhere where they can just chill out for a few weeks, to the "party central" islands that offer non-stop clubbing experiences, there's a luxe vacation for every type of celebrity. We've got luxurious hotels that every famous person ever has stayed at, and we also have islands dedicated to high-end food and huge cities with celebrity-focused experiences. If you're saving up for a big vacation, hoping to party close to celebrities, or just trying to get a whiff of the magically high-end lifestyle of the rich and famous when they're away from home, this list is for you.

Below, 32 places your favorite celebrities like (no, LOVE) to vacation.

South Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miami, specifically South Beach, is a place lots of celebs like to vacation. Celebrities who apparently have or had homes there include David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Visiting celebs go to a list of hot spots to hang out and party—you can spot them thanks to the paparazzi hanging out outside.

Maui

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian have been recently spotted at the Hawaiian island; in particular the Grand Wailea has included famous guests (Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston), and plenty of celebs (including Oprah and Willie Nelson) have had houses there.

Hawaii

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Big Island" of Hawai'i is not as densely populated as Maui, but can still be a favorite among celebrities. President Barack Obama stayed in Kailua in 2008; Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Stewart have had houses there as well.

Ibiza, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Ibiza is known as party central (meaning it's a busy, riotous place during its peak season), there are still some celebrities who like to frequent the luxurious beaches, from Katy Perry, to Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, to Shakira.

Umbria, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Vogue Singapore, Gwyneth Paltrow posted some choice vacation snaps on her Instagram—making it an instantly popular vacation spot. The area also attracts celebrities including Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham, and the opening of luxury hotel Castello di Reschio has made it even more appealing.

Antigua

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In particular, celebrities like Jumby Bay Island in Antigua (it's apparently known for its privacy and its impressive beaches alongside luxe amenities). Apparently famous guests have included Sir Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Will Smith and Lionel Messi.

Jackson, Wyoming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Vogue Singapore, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes relaxed in a low-key way in Jackson, Wyoming near the mountains in 2023. If that area sounds familiar, the Kardashians have stayed, and filmed, at the area's famous Caldera House.

Big Sur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specifically, Alila Ventana Big Sur is a haven for celebrities (and with fewer than 60 rooms, it's a small and intimate place to stay and enjoy the view). Anne Hathaway, Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, and Anna Kendrick have all been guests.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for celebrity beach vacay locations, Rio de Janeiro is one of the best (particularly Ipanema Beach). Madonna, Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem, and Gerard Butler have all frequented the location.

Necker Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Branson's private island has seen a host of famous guests over the years, from President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, to Kate Winslet, Harry Styles, and Nelson Mandela. Princess Diana took her family there in 1990.

Whistler Village (British Columbia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gorgeous little village is an idyllic winter location, and the Four Seasons Resort is a particular favorite. Tons of celebrities (and even Prince Charles) have visited the area, from High Jackman, Jason Momoa, Chelsea Handler, and David Beckham.

Turks and Caicos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're aiming for a vacation location that could be described as "sleepy," this is a solid pick. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and Cara Delevingne have all stayed there; The Kardashians have stayed at the Amanyara retreat.

Los Cabos, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Who's going to Cabo this year?" would probably yield a long celebrity list. Over the years, icons like Robert De Niro, Jennifer Aniston, Sean Pean, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey and Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Tom Holland, and Jonas brothers have all been.

Amangiri (Utah)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hotel sits amongst the gorgeous red rock environment and, per Architectural Digest, is "one of the most beautiful nowheres in the world." Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Drew Barrymore, Kendall Jenner, and the Biebers dig it.

Capri, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Capri has long been a haven for the rich and famous—most notably, for Elizabeth Taylor to conduct an internationally headline-making affair with Richard Burton. Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly visited, and (more recently) celebs from Leonardo DiCaprio to Lindsay Lohan and Mariah Carey have loved it.

Costa Rica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Papagayo Gulf to Playa Hermosa, Arenal Volcano, and Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica has a lot to recommend it. Celebs including Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, and Megan Fox have all stayed or owned properties.

Anguilla, British West Indies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anguilla is a much-loved celebrity hotspot (like others on this list, because it's quiet without a ton of tourists and resorts—including no jet skis), like for Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson, Sandra Bullock, Paul McCartney, and Paris Hilton.

Island House (Lord Howe Island)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Architectural Digest, Lord Howe Island is the "Galapagos of Australia." It only allows 400 visitors at a time; Celebs including Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively. The relatively recent Island House is apparently very luxe.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Neil Patrick Harris, Christy Turlington, Lana Condor, and Emily Ratajkowski have all recently visited the Amalfi Coast—and posted about it on Instagram, naturally—adding this location to everyone's bucket list immediately.

St. Moritz, Switzerland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal families like this ski location, but so do "regular" celebs including John Travolta, Naomi Campbell, Laurence Fishburne, and Robert De Niro. The town is exclusive, but the surrounding area is surprisingly accessible, including bars and a casino.

Sifnos, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2023 European vacation, Dua Lipa visited this island with her boyfriend, drawing attention to this celeb fave. The area's known for its incredible local food; Jeff Bezos, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johansson have all stayed there.

The Maldives

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dreamy, romantic, highly photogenic location is a fave of many celebs: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Madonna, Sophie Turner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk (on their honeymoon, no less!), and Victoria and David Beckham (and their family).

Saint Tropez, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham Peltz made waves for visiting St. Tropez (shortly after Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire lunched at the same place). But the location's been a celeb spot for ages, including Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in 1997.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were famously spotted in Bora Bora, but they join a long list of celebs who like the gorgeous island: including Justin Bieber, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, and Jason Bateman.

Aspen, Colorado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher took her family to Aspen when the kids were younger, but celebs have been making use of the ski town as a vacation location before and since. The Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John, Mariah Carey, and Katy Perry included!

Cabo San Lucas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Refaeli were famously spotted here when they were dating, but lots of celebs vacation here, including Drew Barrymore, George Clooney, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba, Oprah, Olivia Culpo, and more. According to House Beautiful, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is a particular draw.

Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George and Amal Clooney have been sighted regularly here (George bought a property in 2002), but the list of celebrities who have owned property at Lake Como is large—Madonna, Richard Branson, Sylvester Stallone, and Gianni Versace to name a few.

St-Barths, French West Indies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes referred to as the French Ibiza, this party island has played host to a number of famous guests: The Kardashians, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Miranda Kerr, and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few. It's also a quiet vibe during the day, with plenty of shopping.

Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciragan Palace Kempinski, a gorgeous 310-room hotel with 11 palace suites, has a wall of fame with famous guests, chief among them Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Sophia Loren, Robert De Niro, Kofi Annan, and U2.

London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously London is a huge place (and tourist destination), but London for celebs often means hotels like The Dorchester in Mayfair, with guests (according to House Beautiful) like Elizabeth Taylor, Chris Evans, and the Kardashians. And the Royal Family.

Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris is never a bad destination, but when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a romantic vacay there in 2023, it got fans excited (they went to La Poule Au Pot, FYI). Whether they're going for Fashion Week or not, Paris plays host to Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, among others.

Mykonos, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a ton of celeb beach faves on "party central" Mykonos, and the island's famous guest list has included Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Elon Musk.