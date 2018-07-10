17 Movies Based on Books That Book Lovers Can't Miss in 2018

When it comes to inspiration for movies, Hollywood loves to turn to the bestseller shelves. And no wonder, who among us hasn't spent hours with our favorite tale imagining the dreaminess of the lead character or wondering how that weird world would come alive on screen? Well, for these 17 books, you no longer have to. Here, the movies based on books coming out in 2018.
1
'Maze Runner: The Death Cure'
Release date: January 26
Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, Ki Hong Lee, Barry Pepper, Will Poulter, and Patricia Clarkson
Based on: The Death Cure by James Dashner
About: The final installment in the Maze Runner trilogy, which follows a group of teens who are subject to experiments because they're immune to a virus that's killed most of mankind.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
'Peter Rabbit'
Release date: February 9
Starring: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Sam Neill, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, and James Corden
Based on: The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
About: A family of mischievous rabbits who butt heads with a local man with a garden.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
'Fifty Shades Freed'
Release date: February 9
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Arielle Kebbel, and Marcia Gay Harden
Based on: Fifty Shades Freed by E. L. James
About: Christian Grey puts a ring on it.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
'Annihilation'
Release date: February 23
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac
Based on: Annihilation, the first book in Jeff Vandermeer's Southern Reach Trilogy
About: A group of scientists tasked with exploring a place called Area X in search of answers about an anomaly called "The Shimmer," which few survive.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
'Every Day'
Release date: February 23
Starring: Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, and Lucas Jade Zumann
Based on: Every Day by David Levithan
About: A 16-year-old named Rhiannon falls in love with a soul named A, who wakes up in a different body every day.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
'Red Sparrow'
Release date: March 2
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons
Based on: Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews
About: A Russian spy, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who falls for a man who works for the CIA and considers becoming a double agent.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
'A Wrinkle in Time'
Release date: March 9
Starring: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine
Based on: A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
About: A teenage girl named Meg has to travel through time and space to find her astrophysicist father who has gone missing.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
'Love, Simon'
Release date: March 16
Starring: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner
Based on: Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli
About: A closeted high school student struggles when a classmate threatens to out him.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
'Ready Player One'
Release date: March 29
Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance
Based on: Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
About: A near-future dystopia where people spend most of their lives inside The Oasis, a virtual reality world. A teen competes for control of The Oasis when its creator dies and leaves its fate in the hands of the winner of a contest.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
'Crazy Rich Asians'
Release date: August 15
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh
Based on: Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
About: American-born Rachel Chu (played by the hilarious Constance Wu) discovers that her boyfriend comes from extreme wealth when she goes with him to Singapore to attend his best friend's wedding.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
'First Man'
Release date: October 12
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Patrick Fugit, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll, and Pablo Schreiber
Based on: First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James R. Hansen
About: The real-life story of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12
'Mowgli'
Release date: October 19
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis, Matthew Rhys, Freida Pinto, and Rohan Chand
Based on: The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
About: This one is another live-action take on The Jungle Book, focused on Mowgli's upbringing in the jungle.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
'Boy Erased'
Release date: November 2
Starring: Lucas Hedges, Joel Edgerton, Nicole Kidman, and Russell Crowe
Based on: Boy Erased: A Memoir by Garrard Conley
About: The movie, directed by Edgerton, is based on Garrard Conley's memoir of the same name about his experience in a gay conversion therapy program.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14
'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
Release date: November 9
Starring: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, LaKeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, and Stephen Merchant
Based on: The Girl in the Spider's Web by David Lagercrantz (characters by Stieg Larsson)
About: The continuation of the American version Larsson's Millennium film series, the film is a follow-up to 2011's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, starring Rooney Mara. This time Claire Foy takes the lead.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
'The Grinch'
Release date: November 9
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch
Based on: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss
About: You know this one—angry green guy, hates Christmas, tries to ruin it, learns a valuable lesson.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16
'Mary Queen of Scots'
Release date: December 7
Starring: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Joe Alwyn, Jack Lowden, Martin Compston
Based on: My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots by John Guy
About: The life of Mary, Queen of Scots (not to be confused with Mary I of England, a.k.a. Bloody Mary), and her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17
'Mary Poppins Returns'
Release date: December 25
Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Angela Lansbury
Based on: Mary Poppins by P. L. Travers
About: The famous nanny comes back to help the Banks children now that they're grown up with kids of their own.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below