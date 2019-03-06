The relationship between mother and child is beautiful, but it's also...complicated. Though you love your mom and know she loves you right back, she's probably the person in the world most able to make you crazy. And for just about as long as there have been movies, there have been filmmakers set on capturing this bittersweet, nuanced, joyful, frustrating relationship. And, to be honest, sometimes they nail it (Lady Bird, anyone?). Ahead, here are 25 movies that explore every angle of the complex mother-child relationship you can binge with your mom this Mother's Day.