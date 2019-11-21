image
The Best Holiday Movies on Amazon Prime

Whether you're feeling sentimental, grumpy, or just full.

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
RKO/Dimension Films

'Tis the season for Christmas streaming—and the key to successful movie binge-watching requires exactly knowing what's streaming and where. If you've gotten through all the decent Christmas movies on Netflix,, we've compiled a list of the best holiday movies streaming for free with your Amazon Prime account, from old-school favorites like It's a Wonderful Life to modern Christmas classics like Bad Santa.

'It's a Wonderful Life'

Released: 1946

Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Ward Bond, Frank Faylen, and Gloria Grahame

The perfect Christmas movie for: Watching with your whole family—grandparents and all—while doing quaint Christmas-y things like baking cookies and making popcorn garlands.

'The Christmas Chronicles'

Released: 2018

Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Darby Camp, Lamorne Morris, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Oliver Hudson, Martin Roach and Vella Lovell

The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you need something kid-appropriate that grown-ups can also genuinely enjoy.

'Holiday Inn'

Released: 1942

Starring: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale, and Walter Abel

The perfect Christmas movie for: Mentally preparing yourself for holiday travel.

'The Man Who Invented Christmas'

Released: 2017

Starring: Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce

The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you actually want to learn something and not just indulge in nostalgia.

'Bad Santa'

Released: 2003

Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham, Brett Kelly, Lauren Tom, John Ritter, and Bernie Mac

The perfect Christmas movie for: The night after a long day of battling mall crowds to do your holiday shopping when you just desperately need to laugh.

'Babes in Toyland'

Released: 1934

Starring: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Charlotte Henry, Felix Knight, Henry Kleinbach, Florence Roberts, and Virginia Karns

The perfect Christmas movie for: When you're in the mood to go old (old, old) school.

'The Prince & Me 3: Royal Honeymoon'

Released: 2008

Starring: Kam Heskin, Chris Geere, Adam Croasdell, Jonathan Firth, Todd Jensen, and Joshua Rubin

The perfect Christmas movie for: When you've fallen down an internet wormhole of royal family Christmas photos and you just need to lean into that obsession (or, when you want to watch A Christmas Prince, but you're locked out of Netflix).

'Jack Frost'

Released: 1979

Starring: Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse, Debra Clinger, and Paul Frees

The perfect Christmas movie for: Embracing nostalgia in a big way.

'Black Christmas'

Released: 1974

Starring: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, and John Saxon

The perfect Christmas movie for: When you're secretly missing Halloween.

'Prancer'

Released: 1989

Starring: Sam Elliott, Cloris Leachman, Abe Vigoda, Michael Constantine, Rutanya Alda, Ariana Richards, and Rebecca Harrell

The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who has ever tried to hang onto the magic of Christmas, even when the world doesn't seem to want them to.

'A Christmas Carol'

Released: 1999

Starring: Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, and Joel Grey

The perfect Christmas movie for: You're in the mood for the true Christmas classics.

'Dear Santa'

Released: 2011

Starring: Amy Acker, David Haydn-Jones, and Emma Duke

The perfect Christmas movie for: When you need some rom-com in your holiday movie lineup.

'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale'

Released: 2010

Starring: Tommi Korpela, Per Christian Ellefsen, Jorma Tommila, Jonathan Hutchings, Onni Tommila, Risto Salmi, Peeter Jakobi, Rauno Juvonen, and Ilmari Järvenpää

The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you want to be a little impressive (it's a foreign film!) but still a little basic (it's a horror movie).

'A Merry Friggin' Christmas'

Released: 2014

Starring: Joel McHale, Lauren Graham, Clark Duke, Oliver Platt, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tim Heidecker, Candice Bergen, and Robin Williams

The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who needs a reminder that their however strange (or kind of, sort of estranged) their family is, they aren't alone.

'All Is Bright'

Released: 2013

Starring: Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Landecker

The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who thinks Christmas movies need a little more indie film dramedy vibes.

•••

