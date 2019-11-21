'Tis the season for Christmas streaming—and the key to successful movie binge-watching requires exactly knowing what's streaming and where. If you've gotten through all the decent Christmas movies on Netflix,, we've compiled a list of the best holiday movies streaming for free with your Amazon Prime account, from old-school favorites like It's a Wonderful Life to modern Christmas classics like Bad Santa.
'It's a Wonderful Life'
Released: 1946
Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Ward Bond, Frank Faylen, and Gloria Grahame
The perfect Christmas movie for: Watching with your whole family—grandparents and all—while doing quaint Christmas-y things like baking cookies and making popcorn garlands.
'The Christmas Chronicles'
Released: 2018
Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Darby Camp, Lamorne Morris, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Oliver Hudson, Martin Roach and Vella Lovell
The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you need something kid-appropriate that grown-ups can also genuinely enjoy.
'Holiday Inn'
Released: 1942
Starring: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale, and Walter Abel
The perfect Christmas movie for: Mentally preparing yourself for holiday travel.
'The Man Who Invented Christmas'
Released: 2017
Starring: Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce
The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you actually want to learn something and not just indulge in nostalgia.
'Bad Santa'
Released: 2003
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham, Brett Kelly, Lauren Tom, John Ritter, and Bernie Mac
The perfect Christmas movie for: The night after a long day of battling mall crowds to do your holiday shopping when you just desperately need to laugh.
'Babes in Toyland'
Released: 1934
Starring: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Charlotte Henry, Felix Knight, Henry Kleinbach, Florence Roberts, and Virginia Karns
The perfect Christmas movie for: When you're in the mood to go old (old, old) school.
'The Prince & Me 3: Royal Honeymoon'
Released: 2008
Starring: Kam Heskin, Chris Geere, Adam Croasdell, Jonathan Firth, Todd Jensen, and Joshua Rubin
The perfect Christmas movie for: When you've fallen down an internet wormhole of royal family Christmas photos and you just need to lean into that obsession (or, when you want to watch A Christmas Prince, but you're locked out of Netflix).
'Jack Frost'
Released: 1979
Starring: Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse, Debra Clinger, and Paul Frees
The perfect Christmas movie for: Embracing nostalgia in a big way.
'Black Christmas'
Released: 1974
Starring: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, and John Saxon
The perfect Christmas movie for: When you're secretly missing Halloween.
'Prancer'
Released: 1989
Starring: Sam Elliott, Cloris Leachman, Abe Vigoda, Michael Constantine, Rutanya Alda, Ariana Richards, and Rebecca Harrell
The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who has ever tried to hang onto the magic of Christmas, even when the world doesn't seem to want them to.
'A Christmas Carol'
Released: 1999
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, and Joel Grey
The perfect Christmas movie for: You're in the mood for the true Christmas classics.
'Dear Santa'
Released: 2011
Starring: Amy Acker, David Haydn-Jones, and Emma Duke
The perfect Christmas movie for: When you need some rom-com in your holiday movie lineup.
'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale'
Released: 2010
Starring: Tommi Korpela, Per Christian Ellefsen, Jorma Tommila, Jonathan Hutchings, Onni Tommila, Risto Salmi, Peeter Jakobi, Rauno Juvonen, and Ilmari Järvenpää
The perfect Christmas movie for: Those nights when you want to be a little impressive (it's a foreign film!) but still a little basic (it's a horror movie).
'A Merry Friggin' Christmas'
Released: 2014
Starring: Joel McHale, Lauren Graham, Clark Duke, Oliver Platt, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tim Heidecker, Candice Bergen, and Robin Williams
The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who needs a reminder that their however strange (or kind of, sort of estranged) their family is, they aren't alone.
'All Is Bright'
Released: 2013
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Landecker
The perfect Christmas movie for: Anyone who thinks Christmas movies need a little more indie film dramedy vibes.
