Rose Gold Watts grew up believing she was seriously ill, and her mother, Patty Watts, her diligent caregiver. Turns out that Patty, later diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, had been abusing her daughter for years. Now Patty is out of prison, and Rose Gold shocks everyone around her by agreeing to take her mother in. Rose Gold is older and wiser, after all—but she hasn't forgotten one moment of the pain and trauma inflicted on her during her childhood. This bone-chilling account of intimacy gone horribly wrong will stay with you.

Out March 17.