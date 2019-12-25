image
Behind-the-Scenes Pictures from the Set of ‘Outlander’

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Instagram

Outlander, your favorite sexy, time-traveling, Scottish romance, is a lot of things. It's sexy, yes. It's dramatic. Sometimes it's even kind of hilarious. Behind the scenes, though, the cast's hilarity and personal brand of quirky absurdity are turned up to 11. To prove it, here are 46 wonderfully weird photos the cast and crew have shared from behind the scenes of the hit Starz drama.

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and Colin McFarlane
River run! #theFam @outlander_starz

Full costume selfies are the best selfies.

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan

Nothing says "historically accurate" like a smartphone and puffy coat, right?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

The stars of Outlander work so hard they can't stay awake by the end of the season. Or Caitriona can't, anyway.

Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton
Hungry work, Bee Hunting....🤪

Just a little Pret on set.

Sam Heughan
Work work work.... @outlander_starz

Sam Heughan. In full costume. On a bike. Perfection.

Sam Heughan
Aiming for September @outlander_starz

Does it ruin the magic to see the camera there? Not for us, either.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

Just chilling at Frasers Fridge. No big.

Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin
Good health equals good well-being. But tragically, not everyone in the world has access to the medical help they need. That’s why I’m proud to be a #TOGETHERBAND ambassador for Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. From reducing maternal mortality to fighting diseases and providing access to reproductive healthcare, Global Goal 3 aims to ensure every global citizen can live a healthy life. I’m sharing my band with @sophie.skelton and @rikrankin for @wchildcancer . Join the movement at @togetherbandofficial and let’s save our planet. Who will you share your band with and why? #globalgoals #goal3 #bottletop #shareyourgoal #ubs #unfoundation #worldchildcancer @thetogetherband @bottletoppers @unfoundation @ubs @wchildcancer

This group selfie is amazing, whether you're an Outlander fan or not.

Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan shared this great Boomarang of Caitriona celebrating the end of filming Season 4 in someone's trailer.

Caitriona Balfe, Aisha Tyler, and Sam Heughan

Sometimes famous fans visit the set and everyone involved needs to geek out with Instagram pics.

Caitriona Balfe

Caitriona shared this picture of her and Costume Designer Emma-Louise Ryan on set back in 2014.

Lauren Lyle

Lauren Lyle, casually pulling back the curtain on Outlander's green screen use.

Sam Heughan and Crew
That’s a wrap! What a team! 😘 #soggybottom

Sam Heughan's wrap shots deserve to be made into a calendar.

Sam Heughan

In case you ever forget that Outlander is all happening on a set full of people in modern clothes...

Caitriona Balfe, Lauren Lyle, John Hunter Bell, and Keith Fleming

Everything about this group shot is pure joy.

César Domboy
OL4 SHOoOT Llif3

This mirror selfie in the makeup trailer is quintessential behind-the-scenes stuff.

Sam Heughan and Cairtriona Balfe

Here's one of Sam and Caitriona's earliest on-location friendship selfies, from way back in 2014.

Caitriona Balfe

A special thank you goes out to Sam Heughan for this photo of Caitriona, doing wonderful weirdo stretches in old-timey underwear.

Lauren Lyle

Lauren Lyle would make an excellent 18th century influencer.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Slainte! 🥂 #wrap @outlander_starz

Water shoots are always sexy.

Cast Shot
Season 2 dysfunctional family....

Sam Heughan shared this photo of his "Season 2 dysfunctional family" on Instagram.

Caitriona Balfe and Anita Anderson

Here's a little proof from Outlander makeup artist Anita Anderson that Caitriona is the epitome of poised perfection.

Makeup Artist Anita Anderson

And here Anderson is on set, with cats, courtesy of Caitriona's Instagram.

Sam Heguhan
🐱 @outlander_starz

Anderson's cat picture can't beat Sam's cat selfie though.

César Domboy and Keith Fleming

Beach naps on the Outlander set. We've never been so jealous.

Set Breakfasts

Anita Anderson also gave the world a glimpse at the glamorous world of Outlander set breakfasts.

Caitrion Balfe, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle

César Domboy shared this "seasons collide" selfie, and we thank him for it.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe

Sam shared this (clearly boozy) photo of him and Caitriona at one of Outlander's wrap parties.

Sam's Students

Sam Heughan shared this photo of him and students from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on the Outlander set.

Lauren Lyle

Lauren, expertly avoiding an Outlander #CoffeeGate situation by having her coffee far from hot sets.

Sophie Skelton and Caitriona Balfe

Skelton shared this wonderful snap in honor of National Absurdity Day, which feels like a holiday invented for Outlander.

César Domboy

Just a casual "hanging out at the trailer in character" shot shared by César Domboy.

Sam Heughan

The best part of this in-costume rugby shoutout video is Caitriona Balfe video bombing it.

Sam Heughan and Romann Berrux

This selfie welcomed Romann to Instagram and we can't think of a better introduction to the IG world.

Caitriona Balfe and Tobias Menzies

Warning: Caitriona's goodbye tribute to her onscreen husband might make you tear up.

Lauren Lyle and César Domboy

If it weren't for the water bottle, this could pass for a still from the show.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

Caitriona and Sam, like all best friends, kill time taking random photos together, like this one of their shadows, complete with a trolly caption from Caitriona about Sam's height.

Richard Rankin

Richard Rankin is also a fan of shadow selfies on set. Must be an Outlander cast thing.

César Domboy
Mileage mileage 🏜 #OL4 #drumsofautumn

And César Domboy, too. The shadow selfie is basically an Outlander rite of passage.

Romann Berrux and Caitriona Balfe
Just to never forget .🌺 #weeguy

You know, for those times when your camera needs a shower cap.

César Domboy and Romann Berrux

Two Ferguses in one photo? We're fine with that.

Caitriona Balfe

Fun fact: The Outlander cast spends their downtime on set doing things like watching sheep racing.

Caitriona Balfe

And watching goats dance. As if you didn't already think the Outlander cast had the best jobs, right?

Romann Berrux
Soon 😉#Outlander #s3

Puffy coat and a camera coverup. Scotland weather is brutal.

Lauren Lyle and John Hunter Bell

Photo courtesy of César Domboy, playing paparazzi on set.

Caitriona Balfe
Back at work.... #goodmorning #outlander

Caitriona Balfe shared this picture of the Outlander table read in 2014.

