We're celebrating Pride Month virtually this year, and it has even more significance in 2020 in conjunction with BLM protests. You may have seen the hashtag #BlackTransLivesMatter, for instance, or the raised-fist resistance Pride flag. Though there may be fewer in-person celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pride is still being celebrated online this year—and you'll likely see a lot of different flags that embody different aspects of the LGBTQ+ community. So what does each flag represent? This list uses information from the The Advocate's comprehensive guide, but even outside of this article, there are many more iterations of Pride flags that exist, including flags from different countries. There's also some disagreement about what should be considered "official" flags, and controversy about some of the flags' origins. But what's powerful is that the breadth of representation continues to evolve, a nod to the diversity of sex, sexuality, attraction, and gender.