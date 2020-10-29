The Cast of 'The Queen's Gambit' Is Full of Familiar Faces

A show about an orphaned chess prodigy who spends her high school years and early twenties on a relentless quest to become the best player in the world may not sound like particularly thrilling TV, but trust us—you won't be able to look away from The Queen's Gambit. The Netflix miniseries is part inspirational tale of a young girl's unflagging ambition, part gritty drama about her struggle with substance abuse, and part sexy 1960s period piece. It's an adaptation of the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, and after nearly four decades in development hell—during which, at one point, Heath Ledger was attached to direct and star—the 2020 version of The Queen's Gambit was helmed and created by Scott Frank, and stars an ensemble cast of ultra-recognizable stars who will have you wondering where, exactly, you've seen them before. Instead of scrambling down a Wikipedia black hole, click through to unravel the mystery of who's who in the cast of The Queen's Gambit.