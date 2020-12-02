Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Another first for Lifetime: Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding is the network's first-ever sequel to one of its Christmas movies, last year's Merry Liddle Christmas. Kelly Rowland is back as Jacquie Liddle, whose family seems determined to throw the plans for her destination wedding completely off the rails. As families tend to do.

Premieres Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

