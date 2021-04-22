The Cast of 'Shadow and Bone': Get to Know Who's Who

If you, like me, have been waiting for a new fantasy series to distract you from the chaos of real life, Netflix has a new hit incoming: The much-anticipated Shadow and Bone premieres on April 23. Based on the first book in author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series, Shadow and Bone takes place in a war-torn country called Ravka that's split in half by a region of tangible darkness filled with monsters known as the Shadow Fold. The first season follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a mapmaker who discovers that she has the power to summon sunlight, a rare power that could dissolve the Fold. After her power becomes known, she's swept away from her former life to train with Ravka's other magic-users, led by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

If all the lore isn't enough, the show also introduces a wide cast of characters, including Alina's fellow magic-users, called Grishas, and thieves attempting to cross the Fold themselves. Most of the cast is made up of relatively unknown actors, with the exception of one fan-casting come to life. To help you keep track of the characters, here's your guide to the cast of Shadow and Bone.