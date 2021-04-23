'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Everything We Know

Spoilers for the first season of Shadow and Bone. The best fantasy series are the ones that build entire universes for fans to discover, complete with unique monsters, currencies, and languages. Netflix's highly anticipated fantasy series Shadow and Bone, adapted from Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse books, draws fans into the world of Ravka, a country populated with element-manipulating powers and divided by a region of tangible darkness filled with monsters called the Shadow Fold. The show's first season follows Alina Starkov, a mapmaker who discovers that she has a rare power to summon sunlight, which could destroy the Fold and save countless people. She's quickly ensnared in Ravka's Second Army of people with powers, a.k.a. Grisha, as its commander General Kirigan takes a special interest in her power.

Shadow and Bone has already drawn comparisons to Game of Thrones, and like GoT, it has a wealth of written material to draw from for future seasons. The first season of Shadow and Bone is based off the first book in Bardugo's trilogy of the same name, as well as her Six of Crows duology. If the show is as popular as expected, it's safe to say that Netflix will renew it so that viewers can return to the Grishaverse. That said, it may take a while for a new season to drop. Here's everything we know about a possible second season so far.

Has Shadow and Bone been renewed for a second season?

Though Netflix has yet to officially renew the show, there have been reports that Shadow and Bone has been quietly renewed for another season. The site What's on Netflix reported that their source for the renewal had previously told them about renewal orders for other Netflix shows, including Ozark and Fate: The Winx Saga, before they were officially renewed. According to the source, Netflix will officially announce the renewal within a month of the show's premiere.

But even outside of that report, Shadow and Bone will probably be renewed. The series has been called Netflix's answer to Game of Thrones, and Leigh Bardugo's books have a huge fan base. Plus the show has at least four more Grishaverse books to cover: the second and third books of the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology.

When would season 2 of Shadow and Bone be released?

If and when Shadow and Bone gets renewed, it'll be a long wait for another season. The show's first season was a huge production, filmed in and around Budapest, Hungary, and was logistically complicated even before the global pandemic slowed down most major productions. Also, similar Netflix shows like The Witcher and Umbrella Academy have had gaps of at least 18 months between seasons. Shadow and Bone season 2 would probably see a release date in late 2022 or early 2023.

What would Shadow and Bone season 2 be about?

Spoilers for the end of Shadow and Bone season 1. The show ends with our heroes Alina, Mal, Kaz, Inej, Jesper, and Zoya escaping from the Fold, with the evil General Kirigan presumably left for dead. Later the two groups separate, with Kaz, Inej, and Jesper going to Ketterdam to deal with the enemies who want their heads for failing to capture the Sun Summoner. Alina and Mal sail off to a distant land, where they'll hide from the people hunting them and find allies, and Alina will train her powers until she's strong enough to destroy the Fold. She'll also have to deal with the return of General Kirigan, who didn't die in The Fold and now has power over the darkness and its monsters.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a faithful adaptation of the book of the same name, so season 2 will likely cover the second book, Siege and Storm. The description from the second book reads: "The Darkling is more determined than ever to claim Alina's magic and use it to take the Ravkan throne. With nowhere else to turn, Alina enlists the help of an infamous privateer and sets out to lead the Grisha army. But as the truth of Alina's destiny unfolds, she slips deeper into the Darkling's deadly game of forbidden magic, and further away from her humanity. To save her country, Alina will have to choose between her power and the love she thought would always be her shelter. No victory can come without sacrifice–and only she can face the oncoming storm."

Could there be a Six of Crows spinoff?

The show Shadow and Bone doesn't just cover the trilogy of Leigh Bardugo books by the same name. It also looped in Bardugo's Six of Crows duology, which follows a group of underground criminals from the same universe called the Dregs. The popular Six of Crows characters Kaz Brekker, Inej Khafa, Jesper Fahey, Nina Zenik, and Matthias Helvar are prominent characters in the Netflix show, and have a storyline that showrunner Heisserer described as "Ocean's Eleven meets Game of Thrones."

The announcement that the show would cover Six of Crows surprised some fans, since the duology takes place two years after the end of the Shadow and Bone trilogy. To include the characters, Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer wrote new prequel stories for Kaz, Inej, and Jesper and to fit them into the Shadow and Bone storyline. "Eric and our writers’ room and our directors have built something entirely new that still somehow stays true to the characters and to the heart of the stories," Bardugo said in a Den of Geek interview.

With the first season of Shadow and Bone serving as an introduction to the Six of Crows characters, fans have been wondering if there's a possibility for the Dregs to get their own show. As of now, it looks like the events from the books may be included in later seasons of Shadow and Bone rather than having their own show. In interviews, Heiserrer has emphasized his approach of giving the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows crews an equal importance in the show. He told Collider, "I love both for different reasons, and they live in the same world. I think if you just do one you're getting a smaller slice of your audience. I'm essentially making a show where people are gonna be like, 'I don't like this character, but I love these two.' And I'm all right with that."

