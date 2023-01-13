Lo Bosworth gave Marie Claire a glimpse into her book collection, or, as she refers to it, her "tiny little nook of a library" in our latest episode of Shelf Portrait—our series where celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms invite us inside their homes to show off their personal libraries.

In the video, the Love Wellness Founder and author of the just-released wellness guide, Love Yourself Well (opens in new tab), shared some of her favorite titles from her small but packed-to-the-brim bookshelf. Some of her favorites include My Year of Rest and Relaxation (opens in new tab) by Ottessa Moshfegh, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up (opens in new tab) by Marie Kondo (which helped her through a bad break-up), and The 33 Strategies of War (opens in new tab) by Robert Greene and Joost Elffers.

(opens in new tab) 'Love Yourself Well' $23 at Bookshop (opens in new tab)



Bosworth also revealed that it took almost two years to bring Love Yourself Well to life. "I worked with medical professionals at Love Wellness, spoke to a lot of doctors, worked with Janine Higbie, who’s a certified nutritionist to come up with our five-week plan," she explained. "The book has a ton of evidence-based research in it also, so it required a lot of reading before putting all the thoughts together on paper."

