Hillary Clinton Has Weighed in on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snubs

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton is the latest celeb to weigh in on this year's surprising Oscar nominations, specifically the Internet-shaking snubs of Greta Gerwig for Best Director and Margot Robbie for Best Actress for Barbie.

"Greta & Margot. While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," the former senator, secretary of state, and presidential candidate wrote on Instagram and X/Twitter. "

"You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie," she added.

Clinton's show of public support is the latest addition to the mass discourse around the film, which picked up eight nominations Tuesday morning. Many of the billion-dollar film's fans were outraged that Gerwig and Robbie did not receive nominations for their individual categories, in two of the most notable snubs in recent Oscars history.

Both women did still receive nominations in other categories. As producers, Gerwig and Robbie are up for Best Picture alongside fellow producers David Herman, Robbie Brenner, and Tom Ackerley (a.k.a. Robbie's husband). Meanwhile, Gerwig and her husband Baumbach got a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay. Still, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, "the optics of excluding the women most responsible for a critically acclaimed film that became the biggest blockbuster of 2023 from the directing and lead actress categories are not good."

Neither Gerwig nor Robbie have commented on the nominations as of the time of writing. Barbie stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, who received noms for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, both addressed the snubs yesterday.

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated," Ferrera told Variety. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

She added of Robbie, "What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master."