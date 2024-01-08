Jacob Elordi will follow up his buzzworthy roles in 2023's Priscilla and Saltburn by joining one of Netflix's most highly-anticipated films. The streaming giant announced that the Euphoria star has signed on to Guillermo del Toro's upcoming feature-length spin on Frankenstein, where Elordi will play the mad scientist's creation. With Elordi teaming up with the beloved horror director (and all-time great Twitter user), odds are the 6'5'' actor will pull off an astounding performance.

The horror flick was first announced last year, with Deadline reporting in March 2023 that Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Andrew Garfield were in talks to join the project. The outlet confirmed Sunday that Elordi will replace Garfield after the Amazing Spider-Man actor dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Alongside Elordi, Isaac will play scientist Victor Frankenstein, while scream queen Mia Goth is expected to play the creator's love interest.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Inglorious Basterds star Christoph Waltz will also play an undisclosed role, with Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery set to round out the cast.

Elordi spent the second half of 2023 picking up accolades for his performances in both Saltburn and Priscilla. In a December 2023 Vanity Fair interview, the actor opened up about what he's looking for next in his career.

"I think it’s always changing," he told the outlet. "The one thing that I’m lucky enough now to have is the ability to kind of choose a little bit. I just want to work with artists. I’ve loved art my whole life, really, and I just want to work with filmmakers who have a specific point of view, or a feeling about something, and they want to leave that mark on the world and in history. That’s what movies are to me."