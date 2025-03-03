Mikey Madison is now a first-time Oscar winner for her breakout performance in Anora—earning the Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy in a surprise turn at the awards show on Sunday, March 2.

The 25-year-old star honored the sex worker community while accepting her award for Sean Baker's indie hit about a dancer in a whirlwind relationship with the son of a Russian oligarch at the 2025 Oscars.

"This is very surreal," Madison said upon ascending to the stage, after sharing a long hug with the cast and crew of Anora, which ended up winning Best Picture. "Thank you so much to the Academy. I grew up in L.A. but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."

The Better Things alum appeared completely surprised by the win and continued by thanking her "incredible family," including her mother, father, sister, and younger brother. She gave a special shoutout to her twin brother, Miles, saying, "Thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice."

Mikey Madison accepts the award for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

She also acknowledged the team behind Anora, including director Sean Baker—who took home awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing earlier in the evening—as well as co-stars Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov, and her team.

Madison continued by showing love to her fellow nominees and gave special shoutouts to the communities that inspired Anora's plot. "Thank you Brighton Beach for lending us your beautiful backdrop and incredible community. Also thank you to [choreographer] Kennady Schneider. Thank you to our incredible consultants."

Mikey Madison on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said, "I also just want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible women I had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible, of this entire incredible experience....This is a dream come true. I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much to Sean, I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you."

Madison was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role along with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

Anora was the most-celebrated film of the evening with five Academy Awards total, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Mark Eydelshteyn and Madison as Ivan and Ani in Anora. (Image credit: NEON)

With Anora's sweep, Baker is now the first person to win four Academy Awards in one night since Walt Disney. The filmmaker is the only person to do so for a single film.

The indie dramedy, released by NEON, grossed $41 million worldwide on a budget of a mere $6 million. Ever since the film premiered at Cannes in May 2024, it had been an awards frontrunning, as it took home the prestigious Palme d'Or.