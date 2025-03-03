'Anora' Star Mikey Madison Takes Home the Best Actress Award at the 2025 Oscars in a Surprise Win
She honored the sex worker community while accepting the trophy for her breakout performance.
Mikey Madison is now a first-time Oscar winner for her breakout performance in Anora—earning the Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy in a surprise turn at the awards show on Sunday, March 2.
The 25-year-old star honored the sex worker community while accepting her award for Sean Baker's indie hit about a dancer in a whirlwind relationship with the son of a Russian oligarch at the 2025 Oscars.
"This is very surreal," Madison said upon ascending to the stage, after sharing a long hug with the cast and crew of Anora, which ended up winning Best Picture. "Thank you so much to the Academy. I grew up in L.A. but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."
The Better Things alum appeared completely surprised by the win and continued by thanking her "incredible family," including her mother, father, sister, and younger brother. She gave a special shoutout to her twin brother, Miles, saying, "Thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice."
She also acknowledged the team behind Anora, including director Sean Baker—who took home awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing earlier in the evening—as well as co-stars Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov, and her team.
Madison continued by showing love to her fellow nominees and gave special shoutouts to the communities that inspired Anora's plot. "Thank you Brighton Beach for lending us your beautiful backdrop and incredible community. Also thank you to [choreographer] Kennady Schneider. Thank you to our incredible consultants."
She said, "I also just want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible women I had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible, of this entire incredible experience....This is a dream come true. I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much to Sean, I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Madison was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role along with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.
Anora was the most-celebrated film of the evening with five Academy Awards total, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture.
With Anora's sweep, Baker is now the first person to win four Academy Awards in one night since Walt Disney. The filmmaker is the only person to do so for a single film.
The indie dramedy, released by NEON, grossed $41 million worldwide on a budget of a mere $6 million. Ever since the film premiered at Cannes in May 2024, it had been an awards frontrunning, as it took home the prestigious Palme d'Or.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Zoe Saldaña Honors Her "Immigrant Parents With Dreams" as She Becomes the First Dominican-American to Win an Oscar
"I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last."
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Method Dressing Went Subtle at the 2025 Oscars
From thoughtful color choices to blink-and-you-miss-it details.
By Emma Childs Published
-
LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye Channel 007's Glamour at the 2025 Oscars With a 'James Bond' Tribute Performance
The Academy Awards are for the pop girls, actually.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Zoe Saldaña Becomes the First American of Dominican Origin to Win an Oscar
"I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last."
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye Perform a Glamorous 'James Bond' Tribute at the 2025 Oscars
The Academy Awards are for the pop girls, actually.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Open the 2025 Oscars With a Showstopping 'Wicked' Performance
The awards show began with a medley of songs inspired by the Best Picture-nominated film and adaptations of 'The Wizard of Oz.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Zero Day' Ending Explained: Breaking Down Episode 6 of the Netflix Miniseries
Shall we cue "Who Killed Bambi" one last time?
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2025 Oscars, From How to Watch to the Nominations
It's bound to be an unpredictable awards show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide to the Guests and Staff in Thailand
HBO rounded up a handful of A-listers for the anthology's Thailand-set installment.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The 15 Best Japanese Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now
They're some of the streamer's most underrated shows.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Cazzie David Spent Five Years Fighting to Make an "Anti-Rom-Com" About Emotional Abuse
The writer/actress opens up about how she found catharsis after a breakup by making 'I Love You Forever.'
By Sadie Bell Published