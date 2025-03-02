The Most Glamorous 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

The 2025 Oscars are finally here and the gilded crew of Hollywood starlets are not holding back for the most glamorous evening in film. First time nominees Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, Isabella Rossalini, Ariana Grande, and Mikey Madison are sure to dazzle on the carpet, pulling out what will likely be some of their most memorable beauty looks to date. After all, why wouldn’t you make the most out of your first nomination with a bold red lip à la Elle Fanning or a snatched slicked back bun like Zoe Saldaña? The awards circuit has been especially fun to watch this year, with fresh faces and industry heavyweights debuting one swoon-worthy hair and makeup look after another. And if the red carpet moments at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs are any indication, we suspect that the best beauty looks at the 97th Academy Awards will be a feast for beauty fans around the world.
Follow along for live updates, photos, and our editors’ honest thoughts about their favorite Oscars red carpet hair and makeup, and be sure to check out our fashion live blog for the best outfits of the evening.
Okay the show is about to start... where is Zendaya??
Monica Barbaro is reminiscent of J-Law's first Oscars win with this pretty petal pink look. She even had her own slight stumble on the stairs just now! I love the flushed cheeks especially, super on trend right now.
Nobody does voluminous, side-swept hair quite like Penélope Cruz. She looks like a goddess tonight.
Okay the bun is having quite the night. Scarlett Johansson just arrived with her own rendition of the classic style, and I love that it allows her back tattoo to have its own moment on the carpet.
Mikey Madison is my dream girl and she is proving that she's going to be a red carpet staple for years to come. How chic is her swept up hair and soft pink lip?! I swoon. Give her the Oscar!
Oooooh Wonder Woman did not come to play tonight! She is a master of the slicked back bun and minimalist makeup. I know she rarely strays from it, but hey, she always looks flawless.
Ana de Armas' brows don't get enough call outs. They are perfection! I really love this taupe lip on her too.
Ava DuVernay looks unbelievable!! The director is radiant with her twists wrapped into a braided bun, plus her flick of a cat eye is such a perfect detail.
Okay Halle Berry heard that nude lips and soft smokey eyes were trending and said "sit down, kids, let me show you how it's done." That and her flippyy little bob... I am unwell.
I screamed when Michelle Yeoh hit the carpet—this royal blue gown accents her flawless complexion so well it hurts. I need her to drop the skincare routine ASAP.
The icon of short, blonde haircuts, Meg Ryan is back on the Oscars red carpet where she belongs. Her signature cropped 'do looks stunning with the glossy berry lip.
The beauty icon (if you haven't seen Death Becomes Her drop everything right now and do so immediately) is a ray of golden sunshine with her radiant complexion and beauty blonde hair.
Miley bleached her eyebrows!! I'm kind of obsessed. She can pull off any makeup look and still look incredible.
Isabella Rossellini is the picture of Italian elegance with her signature pixie cut and berry lipstick.
Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone proves that she's a beauty chameleon with her swooped pixie cut and peachy pink makeup. I kind of hope she keeps the cropped cut for a while longer...
Is it just me or has Timothee Chalamet finally grown into his goatee? His hair looks fab and to be honest, I've never thought a yellow suit could look so fine.
Wow, wow, wow, Margaret Qualley looks painfully beautiful with this deep raspberry lip and coiffed updo. If you look up what a movie star at the Oscars looks like, she's it.
I cannot handle how chic Selena has looked on the red carpet lately! She rocks this elegant bob like no one's business. The glossy nude lip is also perfection.
Gimme some Demi! The first-time nominee looks phenomenal with her signature long dark locks cascading over her bare shoulders. The soft glam really allows her silver gown to shine.
Lupita is essentially the forever Cinderella of the Oscars red carpet. I adore this soft mauve lipstick and smoked out eyeshadow on her, plus her updo is stacked with pearl accessories. I'm deceased!
Zoe Saldaña has arrived, y'all! Her soft waves and sculpted eyeshadow are so Oscar-worthy.
Obviously she's a supermodel but Anok Yai looks just as at-home on the red carpet as she does on the runway. Her skin is beyond radiant!
Marissa Bode is too cute for words with this high glossy updo and cherry red lip.
I'm so happy to see Felicity Jones back on the red carpet—she always steps up with the most stunning glam. I adore a (yet another) bun and middle part on her.
There's no need to mess with too-heavy makeup when your skin is as flawless as Cynthia Erivo's. A couple of pounds of diamonds doesn't hurt either, good grief! Also, the 'Wicked' symbolism in her manicure is unreal.
My girl Mindy is looking beyond stunning with a dark maroon lip and long loose ponytail. I've never been tempted to try extensions for an updo but this look is definitely tempting me.
Elle Fanning has been killing the red carpet this awards season and this oversized high bun and fluttery lash look is just divine.
Ari has arrived! The Wicked nominee is looking classic Hollywood glam in a sleek ballerina bun and lashes for days.
Be still my heart... Yvonne Orji looks so fierce with blunt bangs and perfectly coiffed bob.
Tennis superstar Coco Gauff looks undeniably regal in her braids, curly bun, and soft glam makeup.
Why does my blowout never look as good as Coco Jones'? This rib-skimming style is so gorgeous on her.
Okay more pink shadow on the red carpet! Rachel Sennott pairs her spin on the burgeoning trend with a classic center part lob.
Raffey Cassidy is a total stunner in shades of petal pink on the eyes and lips and artfully smudged black liner.
Oooh this slick ponytail with the little tendril looks so chic on Storm Reid.
The birdcage veil! The sculpted cheekbones! The sultry black liner! Omar Apollo did not come to play tonight.
Okay, no one ever tell me that my slept-in-it-braid is too messy because Julia Floch Carbonel looks outrageously cool in this look.
Excuse me while I pray to the alter of Stacy Martin's fluffy brows. I need to know her favorite brow gel ASAP.
The only thing more glamorous than a crimson lip is matching it perfectly to your gown à la Zuri Hall.
A moment for Nischelle Turner's perfectly executed neutral glam.
Julianne Hough is a bob icon and the addition of this matte scarlet lip is giving major screen siren energy.
Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of Chicken Shop Date, proved that the '90s brown lip liner trend is still very much in style. She looks so flirty and fab.