The Most Glamorous 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

Okay the show is about to start... where is Zendaya??

Monica Barbaro is reminiscent of J-Law's first Oscars win with this pretty petal pink look. She even had her own slight stumble on the stairs just now! I love the flushed cheeks especially, super on trend right now. Monica Barbaro at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody does voluminous, side-swept hair quite like Penélope Cruz. She looks like a goddess tonight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay the bun is having quite the night. Scarlett Johansson just arrived with her own rendition of the classic style, and I love that it allows her back tattoo to have its own moment on the carpet. Scarlett Johansson at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison is my dream girl and she is proving that she's going to be a red carpet staple for years to come. How chic is her swept up hair and soft pink lip?! I swoon. Give her the Oscar! Mikey Madison at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oooooh Wonder Woman did not come to play tonight! She is a master of the slicked back bun and minimalist makeup. I know she rarely strays from it, but hey, she always looks flawless. Gal Gadot at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas' brows don't get enough call outs. They are perfection! I really love this taupe lip on her too. Ana de Armas at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay looks unbelievable!! The director is radiant with her twists wrapped into a braided bun, plus her flick of a cat eye is such a perfect detail. Ava DuVernay at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay Halle Berry heard that nude lips and soft smokey eyes were trending and said "sit down, kids, let me show you how it's done." That and her flippyy little bob... I am unwell. Halle Berry at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I screamed when Michelle Yeoh hit the carpet—this royal blue gown accents her flawless complexion so well it hurts. I need her to drop the skincare routine ASAP. Michelle Yeoh at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The icon of short, blonde haircuts, Meg Ryan is back on the Oscars red carpet where she belongs. Her signature cropped 'do looks stunning with the glossy berry lip. Meg Ryan at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty icon (if you haven't seen Death Becomes Her drop everything right now and do so immediately) is a ray of golden sunshine with her radiant complexion and beauty blonde hair. Goldie Hawn at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley bleached her eyebrows!! I'm kind of obsessed. She can pull off any makeup look and still look incredible. Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Rossellini is the picture of Italian elegance with her signature pixie cut and berry lipstick. Isabella Rossellini at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone proves that she's a beauty chameleon with her swooped pixie cut and peachy pink makeup. I kind of hope she keeps the cropped cut for a while longer... Emma Stone at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it just me or has Timothee Chalamet finally grown into his goatee? His hair looks fab and to be honest, I've never thought a yellow suit could look so fine. Timothee Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow, wow, wow, Margaret Qualley looks painfully beautiful with this deep raspberry lip and coiffed updo. If you look up what a movie star at the Oscars looks like, she's it. Margaret Qualley at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I cannot handle how chic Selena has looked on the red carpet lately! She rocks this elegant bob like no one's business. The glossy nude lip is also perfection. Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gimme some Demi! The first-time nominee looks phenomenal with her signature long dark locks cascading over her bare shoulders. The soft glam really allows her silver gown to shine. Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita is essentially the forever Cinderella of the Oscars red carpet. I adore this soft mauve lipstick and smoked out eyeshadow on her, plus her updo is stacked with pearl accessories. I'm deceased! Lupita Nyong'o at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña has arrived, y'all! Her soft waves and sculpted eyeshadow are so Oscar-worthy. Zoe Saldaña at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously she's a supermodel but Anok Yai looks just as at-home on the red carpet as she does on the runway. Her skin is beyond radiant! Anok Yai at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marissa Bode is too cute for words with this high glossy updo and cherry red lip. Marissa Bode at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm so happy to see Felicity Jones back on the red carpet—she always steps up with the most stunning glam. I adore a (yet another) bun and middle part on her. Felicity Jones at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to mess with too-heavy makeup when your skin is as flawless as Cynthia Erivo's. A couple of pounds of diamonds doesn't hurt either, good grief! Also, the 'Wicked' symbolism in her manicure is unreal. Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My girl Mindy is looking beyond stunning with a dark maroon lip and long loose ponytail. I've never been tempted to try extensions for an updo but this look is definitely tempting me. Mindy Kaling at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning has been killing the red carpet this awards season and this oversized high bun and fluttery lash look is just divine. Elle Fanning at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ari has arrived! The Wicked nominee is looking classic Hollywood glam in a sleek ballerina bun and lashes for days. Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Be still my heart... Yvonne Orji looks so fierce with blunt bangs and perfectly coiffed bob. Yvonne Orji at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff looks undeniably regal in her braids, curly bun, and soft glam makeup. Coco Gauff at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why does my blowout never look as good as Coco Jones'? This rib-skimming style is so gorgeous on her. Coco Jones at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay more pink shadow on the red carpet! Rachel Sennott pairs her spin on the burgeoning trend with a classic center part lob. Rachel Sennott at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raffey Cassidy is a total stunner in shades of petal pink on the eyes and lips and artfully smudged black liner. Raffey Cassidy at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oooh this slick ponytail with the little tendril looks so chic on Storm Reid. Storm Reid at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The birdcage veil! The sculpted cheekbones! The sultry black liner! Omar Apollo did not come to play tonight. Omar Apollo at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, no one ever tell me that my slept-in-it-braid is too messy because Julia Floch Carbonel looks outrageously cool in this look. Julia Floch Carbonel at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Excuse me while I pray to the alter of Stacy Martin's fluffy brows. I need to know her favorite brow gel ASAP. Stacy Martin at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing more glamorous than a crimson lip is matching it perfectly to your gown à la Zuri Hall. Zuri Hall at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for Nischelle Turner's perfectly executed neutral glam. Nischelle Turner at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough is a bob icon and the addition of this matte scarlet lip is giving major screen siren energy. Julianne Hough at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)