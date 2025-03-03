As the brash, bubblegum-smacking Ani in Anora , Mikey Madison wore Russian Sable furs and bandage dresses from ten trend cycles ago. But on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Madison presented a polar opposite fashion narrative that was less loud luxury and more aligned with the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Madison—who’s nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars for her sensational breakout performance in Sean Baker’s rom-com gone wrong—arrived at the 97th Academy Awards in a blush pink Dior gown with a black bandeau. Dressed by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, whose celebrity clientele also includes Adele and Jennifer Lawrence , the Anora star's column-style dress featured a sweeping train that draped from the back and an oh-so-sweet bow on the waist. In ballet slipper pink satin and a simple strapless silhouette, Madison looked like a starlet from film’s bygone era on the Oscars red carpet.

Madison in Dior at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To complement Madison’s baby pink Dior Oscars dress, she and Mizrahi chose a Tiffany and Co. diamond drop necklace from the 1910s and a simple pair of matching diamond studs. The Anora star wore her hair in a middle-part updo, which told a similar story of retro-inspired refinement. She chose simple black eyeliner, a rose blush to match her gown, and a mauve, glossy lip.

Madison on the Oscars 2025 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison's overall ensemble for her first-ever Oscars ceremony was elegant and classic—an aesthetic that's closely aligned with her own style. "Mikey [gravitates] towards more of a neutral, timeless palette—blacks, whites, creams, reds—really kind of sticking in that Old Hollywood [vein]," Mizrahi previously told Marie Claire's senior fashion and beauty news editor, Halie LeSavage . "Simple silhouettes, nothing too elaborate."

Her understated style philosophy extends to her beauty preferences, too—like the simple-yet-sleek French twist she wore, paired with a 1987 Bill Blass gown, to the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner on Feb. 25.

Madison poses in a 1987 archival gown by Bill Blass at the pre-Oscars dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison's penchant for classic rather than contemporary aesthetics has been noticeable throughout this year's award circuit. For the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet, she and stylist Jamie Mizrahi opted for an ivory strapless gown and shawl, custom-made by Prada. Her draped shawl, which swept across the floor while she walked the carpet, was secured with two massive gems on the back. The Anora star's look was regal and effective in its simplicity. It also was an excellent good luck charm, considering Madison took home the 2025 BAFTA's Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy.

Madison in custom Prada at the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, Madison opted for both glitz and glamour. The Anora star wore a custom strapless gown by Bottega Veneta embellished with golden scale-like enamel sequins—one of creative director Matthieu Blazy's final creations before departing for Chanel's top gig. The gilded gown was yet another incredible feat from her partnership with Mizrahi, and even though Madison didn't take home the Best Actress trophy, it was a literal highlight on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Madison in her gorgeous gold gown by Bottega Veneta for her first Golden Globes appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like all of Madison's red carpet outfits, her Dior Oscars dress is yet another wink-wink, nudge-nudge to the world that the up-and-coming actress will excel at the role of a fashion power player, too.