Mikey Madison Is a New-Era Hollywood Starlet on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
The actress surprised in a sweet Dior gown and a 115-year-old Tiffany necklace.
As the brash, bubblegum-smacking Ani in Anora, Mikey Madison wore Russian Sable furs and bandage dresses from ten trend cycles ago. But on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Madison presented a polar opposite fashion narrative that was less loud luxury and more aligned with the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Madison—who’s nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars for her sensational breakout performance in Sean Baker’s rom-com gone wrong—arrived at the 97th Academy Awards in a blush pink Dior gown with a black bandeau. Dressed by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, whose celebrity clientele also includes Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, the Anora star's column-style dress featured a sweeping train that draped from the back and an oh-so-sweet bow on the waist. In ballet slipper pink satin and a simple strapless silhouette, Madison looked like a starlet from film’s bygone era on the Oscars red carpet.
To complement Madison’s baby pink Dior Oscars dress, she and Mizrahi chose a Tiffany and Co. diamond drop necklace from the 1910s and a simple pair of matching diamond studs. The Anora star wore her hair in a middle-part updo, which told a similar story of retro-inspired refinement. She chose simple black eyeliner, a rose blush to match her gown, and a mauve, glossy lip.
Madison's overall ensemble for her first-ever Oscars ceremony was elegant and classic—an aesthetic that's closely aligned with her own style. "Mikey [gravitates] towards more of a neutral, timeless palette—blacks, whites, creams, reds—really kind of sticking in that Old Hollywood [vein]," Mizrahi previously told Marie Claire's senior fashion and beauty news editor, Halie LeSavage. "Simple silhouettes, nothing too elaborate."
Her understated style philosophy extends to her beauty preferences, too—like the simple-yet-sleek French twist she wore, paired with a 1987 Bill Blass gown, to the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner on Feb. 25.
Madison's penchant for classic rather than contemporary aesthetics has been noticeable throughout this year's award circuit. For the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet, she and stylist Jamie Mizrahi opted for an ivory strapless gown and shawl, custom-made by Prada. Her draped shawl, which swept across the floor while she walked the carpet, was secured with two massive gems on the back. The Anora star's look was regal and effective in its simplicity. It also was an excellent good luck charm, considering Madison took home the 2025 BAFTA's Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy.
However, on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, Madison opted for both glitz and glamour. The Anora star wore a custom strapless gown by Bottega Veneta embellished with golden scale-like enamel sequins—one of creative director Matthieu Blazy's final creations before departing for Chanel's top gig. The gilded gown was yet another incredible feat from her partnership with Mizrahi, and even though Madison didn't take home the Best Actress trophy, it was a literal highlight on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Like all of Madison's red carpet outfits, her Dior Oscars dress is yet another wink-wink, nudge-nudge to the world that the up-and-coming actress will excel at the role of a fashion power player, too.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
