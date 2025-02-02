From Joan of Arc chainmail and Status of Liberty cosplay, Chappell Roan is an unapologetic fashion phenomenon (or "Femininomenon," to borrow her turn of phrase). Roan’s 2025 Grammys red carpet look is yet another singular, "only-Chappell-could-think-off-this" style moment to add to her distinct fashion portfolio.

Roan arrived at the 67th annual Grammy Awards—the pop star’s first-ever, where she’s nominated in six different categories (!) and will later perform on the evening's stage—in a canary yellow vintage gown from Jean-Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 couture collection. Styled by Genesis Webb , Roan's dress featured Degas's famous dancers and yellow and aquamarine tulle tufts, creating a dramatic tutu-like illusion that matched the singer's spirit. Fruit ornaments at the hip and bust and silk black shoulder ties completed the magnificent archival look.

Roan in her vintage Gaultier gown at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "HOT TO GO!" singer chose a blue, white, and yellow feathered headdress—the authentic piece from the original collection—as an add-on. Custom John Fluevog tall buckle boots and sheer opera gloves were the final dramatic details for Roan's sensational 2025 Grammys look. On the beauty front, Roan's ruby hair was worn curly and clipped half up. Her signature theatrical white makeup featured bright pink plush, itty-bitty eyebrows, and a mauve lip.

A close up of Roan's 2025 Grammys look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An E! red carpet correspondent shared that Webb has featured the Spring 2003 Couture Gaultier tulle skirt gown on her mood board for ten years. Once acquired, the stylist slept with it in her hotel room the night before the awards ceremony out of fear of letting it out of her sight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Webb, who's worked with the singer since 2022, is also behind Roan’s viral concert outfits , including the now-iconic Statue of Liberty look at the 2024 Governors Ball and the pink butterfly look from Roan’s instantly-iconic, record-breaking Coachella performance.

The two also collaborated on Roan's recent red carpet look worn to the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour: a see-through, fire engine red dress from young, independent designer Sam Harper embellished with red rosettes. Matching sheer opera gloves and black mid-calf boots completed Roan's red-hot look for Rodrigo's event.

Roan at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet , Roan arrived wearing an ornate, 300-year-old vintage robe. After handing off her top layer to her assistant, a helpful knight in waiting, the singer revealed a plunging, medieval-inspired Y/Project dress consisting of diaphanous, sheer fabrics in mauve and deep oxblood red.

Roan in a sheer Y/Project gown and vintage robe on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, she and Webb chose chainmail gloves, an oversized cross necklace, and, without question, the most unexpected add-on of the evening, a large sword. Later, after changing into a suit of silver armor and chainmail, Roan went on to perform "Good Luck, Babe!" and win Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Roan in a sheer Y/Project gown on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will the 2025 Grammys be another repeat sweep, starting on the red carpet and later on the stage when accepting her award(s)? If the singer had it her way, Roan wouldn't win the gilded gramophone: "I’m kind of hoping I don’t win [a Grammy], because then everyone will get off my ass: ​'See guys, we did it, and we didn’t win, bye!' I won’t have to do this again!" the singer told The Face in a September interview.

But with a talent as undeniable as Roan's, going home without a win very well might not be in the cards for the ascending superstar.