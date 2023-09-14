It's Official: New NSYNC Music Is Coming

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The boys of NSYNC are officially releasing their first new song since 2001's "Girlfriend."

Less than a month after Marie Claire reported that the legendary boy band of our youth might very well be releasing new music for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, the news has been confirmed by several outlets.

The song is called "Better Place" and will be released literally so soon, on Sept. 29, well ahead of the movie's release on Nov. 17. An excerpt of the song is already available on TikTok, featuring JC Chasez' vocals.

Justin Timberlake voices one of the Trolls series' main characters, named Branch, and the new installment's title—Trolls Band Together—feels like the ideal occasion for an NSYNC reunion.

Sadly, though, the band isn't, like, properly reuniting, and they're not planning an album or a tour after this, per TMZ. But we'll take what we can get, I guess.

There's one person who will be particularly ecstatic about this new development, and that's NSYNC super fan Taylor Swift.

At the VMAs on Tuesday, the "Anti-Hero" singer was presented with her award for Best Pop by all five members of the band, and let me tell you, the woman was not OK.

"I'm not doing well pivoting for this [NSYNC standing together] to this [her award], she said. "Like... I had your dolls. Like... Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? There's something they're gonna... They're gonna do something, and I need to know what it is!"

Thankfully for Swift and for us, we didn't have to wait long to find out what the boys were up to. OK, bye bye bye!