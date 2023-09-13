Taylor Swift Freaked the Heck Out Amid NSYNC's Surprise VMAs Reunion

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Called it! Just weeks ago, Marie Claire reported that NSYNC were most likely headed into reunion territory sometime by the end of the year.

While the '90s/2000s boy band has yet to perform as a group in 2023, all five did stand on stage together at Tuesday's VMAs.

When they appeared on stage to present the award for Best Pop Video, Taylor Swift jumped out of her seat in the audience, threw her hands up in the air, then covered her mouth in apparent shock and delight.

JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone took turns speaking to the crowd, reminiscing about their own Best Pop award for "Bye Bye Bye," joking about their breakup, and thanking the audience and MTV for their support over the years.

Finally, Justin Timberlake took the mic and announced the nominees. He was also the one to call out the winner, saying, "And the VMA goes to... the unstoppable... Taylor Swift."

Upon hearing her name, Swift hugged Ice Spice sitting next to her, as well as some of her other friends, then joined the boys on stage to collect her award.

She hugged each of the band members, then went on to say, "I'm not doing well pivoting for this," pointing to NSYNC, "to this," pointing to her award. She then told the group, "Like... I had your dolls. Like... Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? There's something they're gonna... They're gonna do something, and I need to know what it is!"

She continued, "You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really... it's... it's... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets."

While it's unclear exactly which friendship bracelets the "Anti-Hero" singer was referring to here, this is a reference to the beaded bracelets fans are making when they attend the star's Eras Tour.

Anyway, as much as people fangirl hard over Taylor Swift, it looks like she's more than happy to do it in return. Heartwarming as heck.

As for NSYNC's rumored musical reunion, fans believe they will be recording a song together for the next Trolls movie, in which Timberlake voices the troll Branch. The next installment is set to be released in November, so I'll be keeping my fingers firmly crossed up until then!