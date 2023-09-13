Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Adorably Fangirled Over Each Other as They Accepted Their Respective VMAs

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have had the loveliest friendship for years and years, which they once again demonstrated on Tuesday at the VMAs.
While Swift was accepting her award for Best Pop (from none other than all five members of NSYNC), Gomez was filmed standing and looking so happy for her pal.
Selena Gomez praising her best friend Taylor Swift while she’s giving her speech is so cute 🥺 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YJeK2TgsoESeptember 13, 2023
Meanwhile, when Gomez won Best Afrobeats for her appearance on Rema's hit song "Calm Down," Swift was spotted not only standing, but also coaxing those around her to stand as well, plus dancing, clapping and singing along with abandon.
taylor getting everyone around her to stand up to cheer for selena’s win😭💗i love her sm pic.twitter.com/buo5Zv9O2dSeptember 13, 2023
In her acceptance speech, Gomez said, "Thank you! Thank you so much Rema for believing in me, and thank you for choosing me to be a part of such an incredible song that's been able to break records. Thank you to all of you for listening, for streaming. I could not be more honored, and I want to send all my love to Nigeria. Thank you." (Rema is originally from Nigeria.)
This footage of #TaylorSwift cheering #SelenaGomes on at the #VMA is too cute. pic.twitter.com/SsQxLjgeqgSeptember 13, 2023
Swift and Gomez were also spotted hugging and hanging out throughout the night afterwards.
As I mentioned, the two women have been friends for ages. In fact, they're so close that Gomez got herself in a slightly sticky situation recently by calling Swift her "only friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Upon seeing that line on social media, Gomez' actress friend Francia Raisa commented, "Interesting." Though she quickly deleted that comment, this led to feud rumors between Gomez and Raisa—though those have now been nicely quashed. All is well in celeb friendship land!
