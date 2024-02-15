Pedro Pascal has joined the Marvel family as a superhero on the upcoming Fantastic Four revival.

The Last of Us star will portray the group's leader, Reed Richards, or Mr. Fantastic.

Joining Pascal for the romp are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm AKA Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm AKA Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm or the Thing, per Entertainment Weekly.

If these names all sound vaguely familiar, it's that you may know Kirby from The Crown or Napoleon, Quinn from Stranger Things or Game of Thrones, and Moss-Bachrach from The Bear or Girls.

Marvel announced the new cast for the film on Valentine's Day via a cutesie vintage graphic, thinking it would hit the romancing spot for people.

Though some people grumbled about some of the cast members (for some reason?), many others were completely stoked.

"ONCE THIS FILM IS OUT- HELL YES- IM ABOUT TO MAKE THIS WHOLE FILM MY PERSONALITY," wrote one person.

"calling it now this casting is gonna be amazing it’s all just gonna depend on the writing. i can’t wait to see everyone dragging on this cast be proved wrong when it comes out," said someone else.

And another posed the rhetorical question, "This was the smartest man alive’s idea wasn’t it?"

The exciting movie is currently set for release on July 25, 2025.

The previous version of Fantastic Four, released in the mid 2000s, starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. Ugh, can't wait for this one!