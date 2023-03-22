People Are Concerned About Pedro Pascal's Nightmarish Starbucks Order

The internet has collectively fallen madly in love with actor Pedro Pascal since his starring role in the HBO series The Last of Us (based on that video game your gamer friends are obsessed with).

Sadly, there may be just one deal breaker when it comes to this otherwise perfect man: his bananas Starbucks order. (No, he doesn't order blended banana in his drink, and yes, that is something you can do if you want your barista to just barely tolerate you.)

A fan ran into Pascal on the street, while he was carrying a takeout Starbucks cup, and posted a video of him signing something and looking like he was being super kind. They wrote, "Met THE DADDY of the daddies 2 weeks ago and he was pure gold"

But commenters didn't care about that—they wanted to know: What's in Pedro Pascal's coffee? And will drinking it make me a talented actor, too?? (No, but actually, someone commented, "so if I survive drinking this do I become Pedro Pascal?)

Anyway, @alexafromspace generously obliged, and made a new video focusing more specifically on the coffee the actor was holding.

On the tag, it said:

"Ice quad espresso

"in a venti cup

"Extra ice

"6 shots"

Yuuup, that's 6 whole shots of espresso, and fans became quite concerned for Pascal's health (though Delish did some math and notes that as long as he doesn't have any more coffee than this in a day, he should be fine with it).

"No wonder he seems like he's always on a BUZZ," commented one person.

"Someone please check on this man," said someone else.

"Oh he is VIBRATING," said another.

These are all fair points, given that I'll order a decaf latte and immediately start typing at 100 miles an hour.

Others felt it made sense that Pascal needs this much caffeine.

"the guy is exhausted," one said.

"lol y'all he's an actor, this is exactly what I would've expected," said another.

Well, better him than me is all I have to say about that.