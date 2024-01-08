Pedro Pascal Accessorized His 2024 Golden Globes Look With an... Arm Sling?

On January 7, the stars took to the 2024 Golden Globes to officially kick off the year's award season. As you would expect, the red carpet was filled with dazzling looks, from Hannah Waddingham's sultry lingerie-inspired gown to Margot Robbie's latest and greatest Barbie-esque look. The men's fashion didn't disappoint either, but it was Pedro Pascal's red carpet look that had us scratching our heads.

The Mandalorian star took to the red carpet in a eye-catching black turtleneck embroidered with white yarn throughout, along with black trousers, and paired the look with an unexpected accessory: a black arm sling. When asked by reporters why he was donning the sling on the red carpet, he simply said he "fell," according to People.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pascal is currently filming Gladiator 2, alongside Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, so perhaps the injury come from sparring in the arena? Or maybe he was freshening up on his zombie-killing-chops for The Last of Us season 2? Nonetheless, Pascal still looked dashing on the red carpet, despite the unconventional accessory.

This night could prove to be a big night for Pascal as he's nominated for best actor in drama TV series for his role in The Last of Us. The series has already roped in the awards and was the big winner at 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home eight awards. One of those happened to be outstanding lead actor in a drama series, so here's hoping Pascal's winning streak continues.