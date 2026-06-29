Maura Higgins Serves a Zendaya-Inspired Tennis Outfit at Wimbledon 2026
Complete with tennis ball-pierced pumps.
The first Wimbledon battle doesn't take place on Centre Court. It starts right away on day one, when celebrities race to become the best-dressed in the stands. This year, the day one trophy went to Love Island alum Maura Higgins in novelty, tennis-inspired accessories straight out of Zendaya's personal archive.
Higgins couldn't wait to make her Wimbledon debut on June 29. She burst through the London gates in timeless tennis whites, starting with a sleeveless, stark-white mini dress. Some of Higgins's best 2026 Cannes Film Festival looks came from Chanel. So, it's no surprise stylist Kris Fe traded average LWDs for vintage Chanel from Boca Raton-based secondhand store The Higher End.
The Irish It girl stuck to her white color story with oval-shaped sunglasses, an adorable hair bow, and pointy slingback pumps. Higgins gave her stilettos a fresh-from-the-court twist, too: Each heel punctured a miniature tennis ball.
Fans tink Higgins was influenced by Zendaya's press tour style for Challengers in 2024, which pushed the boundaries of traditional tennis dressing. The Emmy winner's custom white Loewe pumps also came accented with a tennis ball on the film's April 2024 Milan red carpet.
Higgins's pair didn't include the Spanish label's familiar logo atop each neon yellow ball. That said, there's a chance she and her stylist DIY'd the pair themselves. Committing to the bit like that would earn styling points from Zendaya and her longtime collaborator, Law Roach.
Higgins took tennis-core styling a serve further with another vintage Chanel score: She tracked down a circular, Spring 2004 clutch shaped like a tennis ball. That's the fashion equivalent of a grand slam at Wimbledon. Not only did the coin purse adhere to the tournament's bag policy, the French label's interlocking Cs branded its pistachio green leather.
Better yet, Higgins's exact bag currently sells secondhand for $3,800, should a tennis tournament be on your summer schedule. It's worth noting, then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld presented the collector's item clutch alongside similar tennis ball-pierced sandals. Perhaps Higgins will return to Wimbledon with those 22-year-old heels.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Maura Higgins's tennis whites were so perfect for Wimbledon, she might've sent future guests back to the drawing board. Take it from her: The style stakes are higher this year. In 2025, A-listers like Olivia Rodrigo, Nicole Kidman, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Lily Collins proved the style serves should be just as strong as those on centre court.
If VIP spectators are reading, don't be afraid to be innovative with your upcoming tennis-core creations. DIY'ing your own Higgins-inspired stilettos is a great place to start.
Shop Tennis Outfits Inspired by Maura Higgins at Wimbledon
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.