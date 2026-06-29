The first Wimbledon battle doesn't take place on Centre Court. It starts right away on day one, when celebrities race to become the best-dressed in the stands. This year, the day one trophy went to Love Island alum Maura Higgins in novelty, tennis-inspired accessories straight out of Zendaya's personal archive.

Higgins couldn't wait to make her Wimbledon debut on June 29. She burst through the London gates in timeless tennis whites, starting with a sleeveless, stark-white mini dress. Some of Higgins's best 2026 Cannes Film Festival looks came from Chanel. So, it's no surprise stylist Kris Fe traded average LWDs for vintage Chanel from Boca Raton-based secondhand store The Higher End.

The Irish It girl stuck to her white color story with oval-shaped sunglasses, an adorable hair bow, and pointy slingback pumps. Higgins gave her stilettos a fresh-from-the-court twist, too: Each heel punctured a miniature tennis ball.

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Maura Higgins already won Wimbledon 2026 in novelty tennis whites. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans tink Higgins was influenced by Zendaya's press tour style for Challengers in 2024, which pushed the boundaries of traditional tennis dressing. The Emmy winner's custom white Loewe pumps also came accented with a tennis ball on the film's April 2024 Milan red carpet.

Higgins's pair didn't include the Spanish label's familiar logo atop each neon yellow ball. That said, there's a chance she and her stylist DIY'd the pair themselves. Committing to the bit like that would earn styling points from Zendaya and her longtime collaborator, Law Roach.

Appreciate Higgins's tennis-inspired style up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya pulled off a similar tennis ball-pierced pair during the Challengers press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Higgins took tennis-core styling a serve further with another vintage Chanel score: She tracked down a circular, Spring 2004 clutch shaped like a tennis ball. That's the fashion equivalent of a grand slam at Wimbledon. Not only did the coin purse adhere to the tournament's bag policy, the French label's interlocking Cs branded its pistachio green leather.

Better yet, Higgins's exact bag currently sells secondhand for $3,800, should a tennis tournament be on your summer schedule. It's worth noting, then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld presented the collector's item clutch alongside similar tennis ball-pierced sandals. Perhaps Higgins will return to Wimbledon with those 22-year-old heels.

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CHANEL Chanel Tennis Hello Suede Leather Mini Coin Purse $3,800 at wararni.com

Maura Higgins's tennis whites were so perfect for Wimbledon, she might've sent future guests back to the drawing board. Take it from her: The style stakes are higher this year. In 2025, A-listers like Olivia Rodrigo, Nicole Kidman, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Lily Collins proved the style serves should be just as strong as those on centre court.

If VIP spectators are reading, don't be afraid to be innovative with your upcoming tennis-core creations. DIY'ing your own Higgins-inspired stilettos is a great place to start.

Shop Tennis Outfits Inspired by Maura Higgins at Wimbledon

TOPICS Zendaya