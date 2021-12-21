Grab the Monopoly board and hide the dick pics (if you know, you know)—the Roys are returning for more backstabs and betrayal. From returning cast to trailers to plot, here’s everything we know about Succession season 4.

How did Succession season 3 end?

The season 3 finale of Succession shocked viewers—and even the show’s cast—when Tom Wambsgans (and, by extension, Cousin Greg) backstabbed Shiv in an effort to get into Logan’s good graces. Tom’s decision helped Logan secure enough shares of Waystar Royco to sell the company to GoJo, leaving his three kids—who had finally come together to overthrow their dad—out in the cold.

Will there be a season 4 of Succession?

Yes! HBO announced in late October—just a week into the season 3 premiere —that the hit HBO show had been renewed for a fourth chapter. In a statement, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said, “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

When will season 4 of Succession premiere?

There was a two-year gap between seasons 2 and 3 of Succession, but it’s unlikely fans will have to wait that long for more episodes since the lengthy hiatus was due to the pandemic. In a recent interview, star Brian Cox (who tends to be the most filled in about the series) told GQ UK that the show was planning to start shooting again in June 2002, with writers heading back to work in January 2022. “I was surprised because I thought they'd be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they've been working really hard on this [series],” Cox said.

Is there a trailer for Succession season 4?

One can only wish, but there’s always Nicholas Braun’s Instagram to keep you entertained in the meantime.

What will happen in Succession season 4?