The Two Words That Changed Taylor Rooks' Career

Some people recite affirmations to boost their confidence. Others cue up an empowering playlist before a big moment. But Taylor Rooks? She watches Coco Gauff do her thing on the tennis court.

The host of NBA on Prime Video sits down with editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike on the latest episode of "Nice Talk". During the interview, Rooks shares that rather than turning to a hype song when she needs to feel powerful, she looks to other women kick butt in their areas of expertise. "So, like, I might watch Beyoncé's Homecoming documentary, because I watch that and say, 'Wow, I can do anything. If I had to fly right now, I would figure it out.'"

And being a sportscaster, it's unsurprising that two of the other women Rooks turns to are athletes. "I'll watch Coco Gauff beat [Aryna] Sabalenka," Rooks continues. "I'll watch Sue Bird beat the Phoenix Mercury. It's these moments where women are powerful I think that make me feel really powerful."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooks—who, in addition to hosting Amazon Prime Video's NBA show, works on Thursday Night Football for the streamer—opens up about some of the nerve-racking situations she's faced during her career on the podcast. (You know, the type of situations that could benefit from watching Beychella first.)

For instance, when she was offered a job at TNT while she still had a year left on her contract with New York sports network SNY, she had to decide whether to take the leap. And by working up the courage to ask her boss about making a change, she learned an important lesson: “Just ask.”

Rooks recalls telling her boss, "'I received an offer that I feel like I can't not take. It's something that could just be huge for my career. I would love if you all did not pick up the last year of my option." And rather than deny her the opportunity, he confirmed what she already thought about herself.

"He said to me, 'I appreciate you coming in here and saying all of this. I feel like you have outgrown this place. You are incredible. We will let you go to this next spot.'"Rooks says this "formative moment" taught her that "You have to open your mouth... You have to at least try, so that taught me to just ask."

Another tactic Rooks uses in tough moments? Being over-prepared. "I just tried to over, over, over-prepare, which is what I always do," Rooks remembers of beginning to host NBA on Prime. "I think that that is the best antidote to not feeling confident."

The 33-year-old goes on to describe the feelings of imposter syndrome she experienced as she began "the biggest job that I've ever had in my career."

"I feel like everyone kind of has that voice of Am I going to be found out? Am I good enough? Can I do this thing? And I actually think it was important for me to be honest about this feeling, so that I could fight through those feelings and then ultimately understand that those are not feelings that are true." she says. "It's just this sort of reality you're creating in your head, because you kind of think that it keeps you safe, but really it can hold you back."

For more from Rooks—including her career journey and the meaning behind the outfits she wears on-air—check out this week’s installment of "Nice Talk". The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.