Meet the Cast of 'Age of Attraction'
Netflix's new dating show follows singles looking for love at any age.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Spoilers for Age of Attraction episodes 1-5 ahead. Netflix's newest dating series Age of Attraction applies the "social experiment" formula to the ever-controversial age gap. Hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy and premiering on March 11—which happens to be the same day as Love Is Blind's season 10 reunion—the reality show brings 40 singles together to find a relationship where age is part of the equation.
Rather than being locked into pods, the Age of Attraction participants go on a retreat where they can pursue anyone and reveal anything, except their age. If a couple wants to continue, they enter the Promise Room, where they exchange commitment rings before finally revealing their ages. If this doesn't lead to a breakup, the couple leaves the retreat, moves in together, and introduces each other to their (possibly judgmental) friends and families.
In the March 25 finale, they'll have to decide whether to commit to building a life together or to leave the show single. Though the stakes aren't as big as a trip to the altar, the season's preview does show a man getting down on one knee...Article continues below
To fill out its cast, Age of Attraction recruited singles from across the U.S. who were open to dating much older or much younger, with jobs ranging from entrepreneurs and tech specialists to models, social media mavens, and even an MMA fighter, per Tudum. With the first week of episodes out now, Age of Attraction is set to follow six couples with truly jaw-dropping age gaps (think half their age and higher).
Read on to meet the singles looking for love in Age of Attraction.
The Men of 'Age of Attraction'
Andrew
Age: 38
Instagram: @andrewlanewheeler
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Occupation: Bar owner
Astrological Sign: Libra
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Libby, 22.
Brian
Instagram: @brian_winz
Occupation: Bakery owner
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
Meets Someone? No.
Charles
Instagram: @xaviersshadow
Occupation: IT Specialist
Astrological Sign: Aries
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Meets Someone? No.
Chris
Age: 26
Instagram: @chrisdahlan
Occupation: Public speaker and business owner
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Leah, 41.
David E.
Instagram: @fightingdavid
Occupation: Broadcast analyst and MMA fighter
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Hometown: Wentzville, Missouri
Meets Someone? No.
David G.
Instagram: @davidgull11
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Meets Someone? No.
Derrick
Age: 43
Instagram: @derrick_fleming
Occupation: Medical sales
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Pfeifer, 23.
Isaiah
Instagram: @isaiahsalterx
Occupation: Youth life coach
Astrological Sign: Libra
Hometown: Syracuse, NY
Meets Someone? No.
Jacques
Instagram: @jacques_shelton
Occupation: Specialty car scout
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Hometown: Amelia Island, Florida
Meets Someone? No.
John
Age: 27
Instagram: @johnmerrill_23
Occupation: Software sales
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Theresa, 54.
Jorge
Age: 60
Instagram: @attorneyjorge
Occupation: Attorney
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Hometown: The Bronx, New York / Los Angeles, California
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Vanelle.
Commits? No, they broke up in episode 5.
Josh
Instagram: @thejoshwolf
Occupation: Consultant
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Meets Someone? No.
Justin G.
Instagram: @justin_gettman
Occupation: Insurance agent
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Meets Someone? No.
Justin S.
Instagram: @lostinlowcountry
Occupation: Director in healthcare AI
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Meets Someone? No, but he has a love triangle with Vanelle and Jorge.
Len
Instagram: @lengunnmodel
Occupation: Lawn irrigation company owner
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Meets Someone? No.
Logan
Age: 29
Instagram: @logangoodrid
Occupation: Corporate purchasing
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Vanessa, 49.
Sean
Instagram: @mr.kelley_
Occupation: Sports performance coach
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
Meets Someone? No.
Tristan
Instagram: @tristans_expeditions
Occupation: Real estate investor
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Meets Someone? No.
West
Instagram: @check_west_
Occupation: Founder of a creative agency
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: San Diego, California
Meets Someone? No.
William
Instagram: @iconiclife
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Meets Someone? No.
The Women of 'Age of Attraction'
Angel
Instagram: @angelaestheticsdenver
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Angel Aesthetics
Astrological Sign: Libra
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Meets Someone? No.
Ashley
Instagram: @fashionatelyme
Occupation: Business owner
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Hometown: Fishers, Indiana
Meets Someone? No.
Brenda
Instagram: @brenda__ferrell
Occupation: Salon owner
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Meets Someone? No.
Chloé
Instagram: @chloe.bouda
Occupation: Sports reporter and marketing manager
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Meets Someone? No.
Elise
Instagram: @eliefernan
Occupation: Model and actor
Astrological Sign: Aries
Hometown: San Marcos, Texas
Meets Someone? No.
Erin
Instagram: @erintimmm
Occupation: Massage therapist
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Hometown: Delavan, Wisconsin
Meets Someone? No.
Joleen
Instagram: @joleendiaz
Occupation: Teacher
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: Fremont, California
Meets Someone? No.
Katharine
Instagram: @katharineday
Occupation: Founder of luxury swimwear brand
Astrological Sign: Aries
Hometown: New York, New York
Meets Someone? No.
Lauren
Instagram: @laurenboggi
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Meets Someone? No.
Leah
Age: 41
Instagram: @flyleahnicole
Occupation: Flight attendant
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Chris, 26.
Libby
Age: 22
Instagram: @libbyvodicka
Occupation: Social media manager
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: San Diego, California
Commits? Yes, she couples up with Andrew, 38.
Lindey
Instagram: @lindeysage
Occupation: Social media manager
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Meets Someone? No.
Michelle
Instagram: @xoyourmichelle
Occupation: Business owner
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Hometown: Redondo Beach, California
Meets Someone? No.
Pfeifer
Age: 23
Instagram: @pfe1fer
Occupation: Graphic designer
Astrological Sign: Pisces
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Derrick, 43.
Sophie
Instagram: @sophieschumacher0
Occupation: Marketing manager
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Meets Someone? No.
Theresa
Age: 54
Instagram: @theresa.demaria.style
Occupation: Stylist
Astrological Sign: Scoprio
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with John, 27.
Tiffany
Instagram: @tiffany.butler123
Occupation: Life coach
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Meets Someone? No.
Vanelle
Age: 27
Instagram: N/A
Occupation: Project manager
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Jorge, 60.
Commits? No, they broke up in episode 5.
Vanessa
Age: 49
Instagram: @vidabeautybabe
Occupation: Salon owner
Astrological Sign: Leo
Hometown: Canton, Ohio
Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Logan, 29.
Vickie
Instagram: @v_downing
Occupation: Dermatology pharmaceutical rep
Astrological Sign: Aries
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Meets Someone? No.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.