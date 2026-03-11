Spoilers for Age of Attraction episodes 1-5 ahead. Netflix's newest dating series Age of Attraction applies the "social experiment" formula to the ever-controversial age gap. Hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy and premiering on March 11—which happens to be the same day as Love Is Blind's season 10 reunion—the reality show brings 40 singles together to find a relationship where age is part of the equation.

Rather than being locked into pods, the Age of Attraction participants go on a retreat where they can pursue anyone and reveal anything, except their age. If a couple wants to continue, they enter the Promise Room, where they exchange commitment rings before finally revealing their ages. If this doesn't lead to a breakup, the couple leaves the retreat, moves in together, and introduces each other to their (possibly judgmental) friends and families.

In the March 25 finale, they'll have to decide whether to commit to building a life together or to leave the show single. Though the stakes aren't as big as a trip to the altar, the season's preview does show a man getting down on one knee...

The cast of Age of Attraction. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

To fill out its cast, Age of Attraction recruited singles from across the U.S. who were open to dating much older or much younger, with jobs ranging from entrepreneurs and tech specialists to models, social media mavens, and even an MMA fighter, per Tudum. With the first week of episodes out now, Age of Attraction is set to follow six couples with truly jaw-dropping age gaps (think half their age and higher).

Read on to meet the singles looking for love in Age of Attraction.

The Men of 'Age of Attraction'

Andrew

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 38

Instagram: @andrewlanewheeler

Occupation: Bar owner

Astrological Sign: Libra

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Libby, 22.

Brian

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @brian_winz

Occupation: Bakery owner

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

Meets Someone? No.

Charles

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @xaviersshadow

Occupation: IT Specialist

Astrological Sign: Aries

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Meets Someone? No.

Chris

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 26

Instagram: @chrisdahlan

Occupation: Public speaker and business owner

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Leah, 41.

David E.

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @fightingdavid

Occupation: Broadcast analyst and MMA fighter

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Hometown: Wentzville, Missouri

Meets Someone? No.

David G.

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @davidgull11

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Meets Someone? No.

Derrick

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 43

Instagram: @derrick_fleming

Occupation: Medical sales

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Pfeifer, 23.

Isaiah

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @isaiahsalterx

Occupation: Youth life coach

Astrological Sign: Libra

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

Meets Someone? No.

Jacques

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @jacques_shelton

Occupation: Specialty car scout

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Amelia Island, Florida

Meets Someone? No.

John

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 27

Instagram: @johnmerrill_23

Occupation: Software sales

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Theresa, 54.

Jorge

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 60

Instagram: @attorneyjorge

Occupation: Attorney

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Hometown: The Bronx, New York / Los Angeles, California

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Vanelle.

Commits? No, they broke up in episode 5.

Josh

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @thejoshwolf

Occupation: Consultant

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Meets Someone? No.

Justin G.

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @justin_gettman

Occupation: Insurance agent

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Meets Someone? No.

Justin S.

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @lostinlowcountry

Occupation: Director in healthcare AI

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Meets Someone? No, but he has a love triangle with Vanelle and Jorge.

Len

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @lengunnmodel

Occupation: Lawn irrigation company owner

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Meets Someone? No.

Logan

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 29

Instagram: @logangoodrid

Occupation: Corporate purchasing

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Meets Someone? Yes, he couples up with Vanessa, 49.

Sean

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @mr.kelley_

Occupation: Sports performance coach

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Meets Someone? No.

Tristan

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @tristans_expeditions

Occupation: Real estate investor

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Meets Someone? No.

West

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @check_west_

Occupation: Founder of a creative agency

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: San Diego, California

Meets Someone? No.

William

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @iconiclife

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Meets Someone? No.

The Women of 'Age of Attraction'

Angel

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @angelaestheticsdenver

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Angel Aesthetics

Astrological Sign: Libra

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Meets Someone? No.

Ashley

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @fashionatelyme

Occupation: Business owner

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Fishers, Indiana

Meets Someone? No.

Brenda

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @brenda__ferrell

Occupation: Salon owner

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Meets Someone? No.

Chloé

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @chloe.bouda

Occupation: Sports reporter and marketing manager

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Meets Someone? No.

Elise

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @eliefernan

Occupation: Model and actor

Astrological Sign: Aries

Hometown: San Marcos, Texas

Meets Someone? No.

Erin

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @erintimmm

Occupation: Massage therapist

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Hometown: Delavan, Wisconsin

Meets Someone? No.

Joleen

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @joleendiaz

Occupation: Teacher

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Fremont, California

Meets Someone? No.

Katharine

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @katharineday

Occupation: Founder of luxury swimwear brand

Astrological Sign: Aries

Hometown: New York, New York

Meets Someone? No.

Lauren

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @laurenboggi

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Meets Someone? No.

Leah

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 41

Instagram: @flyleahnicole

Occupation: Flight attendant

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Chris, 26.

Libby

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 22

Instagram: @libbyvodicka

Occupation: Social media manager

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: San Diego, California

Commits? Yes, she couples up with Andrew, 38.

Lindey

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @lindeysage

Occupation: Social media manager

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Meets Someone? No.

Michelle

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @xoyourmichelle

Occupation: Business owner

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Meets Someone? No.

Pfeifer

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 23

Instagram: @pfe1fer

Occupation: Graphic designer

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Derrick, 43.

Sophie

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @sophieschumacher0

Occupation: Marketing manager

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Meets Someone? No.

Theresa

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 54

Instagram: @theresa.demaria.style

Occupation: Stylist

Astrological Sign: Scoprio

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with John, 27.

Tiffany

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @tiffany.butler123

Occupation: Life coach

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Meets Someone? No.

Vanelle

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 27

Instagram: N/A

Occupation: Project manager

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Jorge, 60.

Commits? No, they broke up in episode 5.

Vanessa

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Age: 49

Instagram: @vidabeautybabe

Occupation: Salon owner

Astrological Sign: Leo

Hometown: Canton, Ohio

Meets Someone? Yes, she couples up with Logan, 29.

Vickie

(Image credit: Lindsay Siu/Netflix)

Instagram: @v_downing

Occupation: Dermatology pharmaceutical rep

Astrological Sign: Aries

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Meets Someone? No.