Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Planning for a New Career as He and Taylor Swift Prepare to Start Their Life Together

As 2026 quickly approaches, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently making plans for what their lives will look like in their Married Couple Era—which could coincide with the beginning of Kelce's post-NFL era.

Rumors have been flying for months now that this could be the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's last season playing football professionally and, if those rumors prove true, then the real question becomes: What's next?

According to a new report from Page Six, Kelce's team is quietly taking steps behind-the-scenes that seem to hint at plans for a career in show business. Insiders reportedly told the outlet that Kelce's managers, Aaron and André Eanes, have been "hobnobbing around Tinseltown," presumably laying the groundwork for Kelce's next steps.

Sources said that the twins, who have working with Kelce to manage his career since he was in college, attended Zooey Deschanel's Christmas party in Los Angeles on December 13, where they reportedly spent some time chatting up Emmy-winning White Lotus producer David Bernad.

A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) A photo posted by on

“It looks like they have a project on the go," an industry source said—something Page Six described as "fueling rumors of a reality show that have percolated for a while."

These updates align with previous intel the outlet received in August, when sources reported that Kelce had been talking to Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Shaffer about starring in a scripted TV show as a fictionalized version of himself.

"He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to ‘Curb’ that would follow him around," the source explained, "He would be playing himself, but … he wants to act."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, given the success of his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Kelce could also opt for a career in broadcasting—possibly even as a duo with his brother.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attending the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“ESPN could potentially team the brothers up. They’re even better together than they are separately,” John Kosner, a sports media advisor, told Page Six. "I see the brothers as a package deal when Travis retires, that could be the most appealing media combo of all."

As for Kelce himself, he hasn't weighed in on what his future plans look like—or if this will actually be his last year in the NFL.

During an interview for Prime Video before the Chiefs-Broncos game on Christmas Day, Kelce seemed genuinely torn about the decision.

"When it's over, it's over," Kelce said when the topic of retirement came up. "And I feel like I don't know, like I still have a lot of love for this game. I feel like if I came back, it would be to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing."

Chiefs Legends Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez sit down for a chat | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When the time does come for Kelce to retire from the NFL, industry insiders seem confident that plenty of opportunities will be waiting for him no matter what path he decides to take for the next era of his career.

“To me he’s an extremely valuable media personality in a polarized country. He appeals to everybody and almost everybody knows who he is," one insider told Page Six. “He’s charismatic. He’s a future NFL Hall of Famer. Even better, he’s a natural on television. He’s smart, he’s funny, he’s authentic. He reminds me of [Peyton and Eli] Manning [and] of Charles Barkley.”

And, whatever path Kelce takes, Swift will be walking it with him.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift looking so in love in an engagement picture they shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @TaylorSwift)

“They’re a special couple—how they root for each other, cheer for each other,” Kelce's high school football coach, Jeff Rotsky, who recently met Swift when she joined her fiancé for a reunion they had in Kansas City, Mo. the week before Christmas, said. "He has struck gold with her and she has struck gold with him."