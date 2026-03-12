Jordyn Woods on the Best Advice She's Ever Gotten About Social Media Fame

Anyone who has ever doomscrolled knows that logging off is easier said than done. But when you have 11.6 million followers on Instagram like Jordyn Woods, knowing when to just put the phone down is a very important lesson to learn.

Whether it's reality TV fame, modeling fame, influencer fame, or dating-an-NBA-player fame, Woods knows what it's like to be in the spotlight—and for the conversation to not always be positive. On the latest episode of "Nice Talk", Woods shares the best advice she's received on handling celebrity.

"One, log off. Two, silence is power," the 28-year-old says. "I feel your voice is more impactful when you don't overshare or over-speak, because when you do have something to say, people are more tuned in and really just have strong faith."

She adds another suggestion that anyone, famous or not, can benefit from: "Figure out something that makes you happy, whether that's journaling, getting outside. Like, know when to log off."

Woods says that it's easier to not respond to criticism of herself than it is to not respond to remarks about her loved ones, including her fiancé, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, and that's why it's so key to just stop looking.

"I know when I'm having a rough day to just not listen to the noise, because you can't control when you're scrolling what you see," she says. "Dating an athlete, there's going to be a lot of discourse. And as much as I want to respond to everything ... more so with people I love, whether it's my sister or fiancé or mother or whatever—because me, I know people are gonna say... they've said everything and they will continue to say it—but when it's my family, I'm like, How do I not respond? I need to log off."

Woods is introspective about how much of herself she shares online, noting that for "a certain period of time, I really shut down."

"Now, like, slowly giving people a little bit more and more and more, you almost feel like you want to protect yourself and you don't owe people anything. I feel like I have so much to share, and I want to be able to do it, but what's the right way?"

As Woods continues to do what feels right when it comes to sharing her life with her millions of followers, her Instagram is currently full of updates about her fashion line, Woods by Jordyn, cute moments from her relationship with Towns, and plenty of pictures of her outfits for New York Knicks games.

To hear the entrepreneur dive deeper into all of this and more—including how wedding planning is going—check out this week’s installment of "Nice Talk". The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.