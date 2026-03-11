Spoilers for the first five episodes of Age of Attraction season 1 ahead. While age isn’t always a dealbreaker when it comes to dating, it’s unfortunately largely socially unacceptable for women to date younger men . The new Netflix reality dating series Age of Attraction is putting that to the test, and Vanessa Drozda and Logan Goodrid are specifically investigating how their age gap and relationship would work in real life. Here’s a look at the season 1 couple’s journey on the reality show and whether they could still be together after the cameras stopped rolling.

Logan and Vanessa are intrigued by one another early during the retreat on Age of Attraction. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Vanessa and Logan at the 'Age of Attraction' retreat?

Logan, 29, is Vanessa’s, 49, second connection at the retreat, after they bond over a conversation about their childhoods. The salon owner reveals that she recently lost her mom, and was inspired by the way her dad cared for her, and wants to find that type of love. Logan, on the other hand, admits that he’s notorious for running away when things get serious. While the corporate purchasing professional has dated older, he’s never dated anyone older than 34 in a serious capacity. To him, dating someone like Vanessa is “intriguing.”

Both parties are open about their dating past. Logan’s last serious relationship was three years ago, and he’s put dating on the back burner ever since then. Similarly, Vanessa has been single for four years, mostly because she found herself repeatedly in toxic relationships. Vanessa is open about those toxic relationships, revealing that she’s been engaged four times and has a daughter who was born when Vanessa was 18. The oversharing makes Logan a little uncomfortable, as he was trying not to do the math. He comments on a “visible age gap,” which Vanessa rightfully found insulting, and she notes his immaturity as a red flag.

Article continues below

Still, she’s open to building something with him because he’s caring, supportive, and affectionate. He sees her as energetic and friendly, but is candidly worried about her baggage. But he walks back his comments about their noticeable age gap and tells her that he actually wants to try and see where things go. That he owned up and took responsibility for his words reassures her, and she’s open to giving him another chance, but she wants to make sure his actions match his words.

Eventually, Vanessa reveals her age to be 49, while Logan is 29. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Vanessa and Logan make it to the Promise Room on 'Age of Attraction?'

In her voiceover on the way to the Promise Room, Vanessa reveals that she’s the only one in her family who isn’t married—including her sisters and her daughter—and she doesn’t want to spend the last part of her life alone. But she’s worried that Logan will see her differently after their ages are disclosed.

Before the age reveal, Logan says that he wanted to go on this journey to find the right one, but acknowledges that he didn’t take the time to appreciate what was in front of him. Vanessa mentions her parents’s relationship again and that she wants to find her light at the end of the tunnel. She fought against her instinct to run away from the rocky moments of their relationship thus far, but she doesn’t want to run from him. He spontaneously kisses her after she says that, and she quips, “You kissed me so good it knocked my bracelet off.”

After donning the promise rings, they reveal their ages. He’s taken aback, having believed she was mid-to-late 30s, but he still wants to try. She echoes the sentiment, telling producers that she would’ve swiped left on a dating app if she saw a 29-year-old. But with his previous hesitations, she says it’s up to him to prove whether he’s in it for the long haul.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Logan and Vanessa kiss in the Promise Room. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Vanessa and Logan couple up on 'Age of Attraction?'

Their rocky relationship continues when they land in Vancouver, which is where they and the other Age of Attraction couples move in together. She notices that they’re not as affectionate as the other couples, and later confides in fellow contestant Theresa about their lack of intimacy. Vanessa says she feels like she’s in the friend zone, and Theresa advises her to talk to him about it. When she brings it up to Logan, he disagrees, saying that he wanted to build something with her the right way and feels that leading with physical intimacy won’t end well.

Sex isn’t the only issue they have. With Vanessa based in Ohio and Logan in Dallas, she questions the likelihood of a long-distance relationship. Vanessa has been cheated on before and shows her insecurity about the distance by saying that she’d be worried about him bringing girls back to his place when she’s not there.

To make matters worse, she asks him what his friends would think about him dating her and if he would lie about her age to them. He says that he’d tell them the truth, but she doesn’t seem to believe him. “I love that you’re smart enough to know the right answers even if you don’t mean it,” she says dismissively. It’s not a great look for Vanessa and her clear insecurities about their age difference…which is only compounded by her asking whether she should get Botox or lip filler before meeting his friends. (Face palm!)

After moving in together, individual insecurities and reservations about their relationship start to surface. (Image credit: Netflix)

By the end of the first batch of episodes, they have had a few real talks. She explains that she thought she was going to get “fireworks” with someone younger, but it feels more like Memorial Day rather than July 4th. Vanessa says she feels like she’s walking on eggshells when they talk and that she’s mothering him, while he validly asks whether she actually likes him or just the idea of him. Logan points out that she’s not flexible with him and doesn’t feel like he’s being treated as an equal partner.

They finally have sex that night, but it’s not exactly the fireworks that she was expecting. He comes quickly (he explains he hasn’t had sex in a while), and she has to coach him through foreplay, but by the next day, Vanessa seems to have renewed hope for the relationship. She feels like Logan is finally letting his walls down and she’s meeting the real him, and she no longer wants to run away and isn’t concerned about the lack of intimacy.

When the couples get together again with hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, Logan says that their connection is getting stronger, but they’ve still had arguments. Vanessa says that she’s learned he’s not a loud party boy and that he has a lot of depth and sensitivity, but they are still learning how to adjust to one another.

Those compliments are short-lived because once the hosts announce that their friends and families will be arriving shortly, Logan’s reaction is off-putting to Vanessa. In front of everyone, she asks why this next step is so surprising. Logan explains that he likes to keep his life separate from his loved ones, but she’s not satisfied with his response. When they talk about it more later that night, she says she doesn’t understand why he’s so scared about his family being there. Again, he reiterates his privacy and says that it’s been a long time since he introduced someone to his family. To cameras, Vanessa says this stunts their progress, while Logan admits he doesn’t know if she’s the one and that their age difference scares him, but still wants to grow their connection.

We'll have to see how their relationship continues to unfold in the next batch of episodes, due out March 18. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Vanessa and Logan from 'Age of Attraction’ still together?

While Vanessa and Logan are one of the most tumultuous couples on the show, there’s no concrete evidence as to whether they’re still together after taping ended. They follow each other on social media, but that’s not necessarily an indication of relationship status. We’ll be keeping a close eye on any online gossip—but in the meantime, we sincerely hope these two actually speak their minds about their insecurities before taking the next step in their relationship.