Back in October 2022, Marie Claire bestowed upon Longchamp's Le Pliage Tote the title "Best Laptop Bag." Four years later, it's still the editor-beloved work bag to beat. But last week, a new competitor entered the arena on Rose Byrne's arm: She returned to New York City with Longchamp's Le Pliage-adjacent Le Smart Bag in tow.

With Byrne in the midst of award season, the new Spring 2026 style likely doubled as a laptop bag and a flight-proof personal item. Shorter straps and a slim take on the belt bag trend set the Le Smart apart from the Le Pliage. Plus, it's missing its predecessor's zipper closure and dedicated top flap. That way, Byrne could fit more than just a laptop in its 13.4-inch-long body.

The $1,310, square-shaped tote comes in blue, orange, and brown. Byrne chose the latter to complement her springy, country-chic outfit. Le Smart, a white pinstripe button-down, bootcut jeans, and pointy boots teamed up to revive Fall 2024's English countryside trend.

Rose Byrne was spotted in NYC with a new Longchamp Le Smart Bag in hand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Byrne isn't as active a street style participant as fellow Longchamp lovers Sarah Jessica Parker or Rachel Brosnahan. (Both actors used the Le Pliage as travel bags last summer.) But the If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You star's recent transatlantic travel required something more spacious than a Chanel Flap Bag.

It seems she's auditioning laptop bags as we speak. Last month in England, she debuted the cult-collected, Deliberate L tote from Dune London. Its slouchy, woven center is even a few inches wider than Longchamp's Le Smart. (It could comfortably hold an 18-inch laptop.) She's the latest frequent flyer—following Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Daisy Edgar-Jones—to test the $195 carry-all.

Last month, Byrne tested another laptop bag, this time from Dune London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this rate, Marie Claire editors will have a new class of Byrne-approved laptop bags to test before the year's end. I, for one, am eager to see if Le Smart lives up to Le Pliage's legacy. There's only one way to find out: Join me in shopping the curated edit below.

Shop Laptop Bags Inspired by Rose Byrne