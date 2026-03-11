Spoilers for the first five episodes of Age of Attraction season 1 ahead. The latest Netflix reality dating show questions a long-held idiom: Is age really just a number? For season 1 cast members Libby Vodicka and Andrew Wheeler , the 16-year age gap is more concerning on paper than in practice—even if Libby is closer in age to Andrew’s oldest daughter than she is to him. Parenthood and maturity are top of mind for both parties as they journey through the experiment; whether they’ll stand the test of time remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s a look at Libby and Andrew’s relationship on Age of Attraction thus far—and what we know about whether they’re still together after the reality show .

Libby Vodicka and Andrew Wheeler in Age of Attraction. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Andrew and Libby at the 'Age of Attraction' retreat?

Libby, 22, and Andrew, 38, are immediately attracted to each other during the initial “speed dating” that starts off the experiment. For Andrew, that’s not surprising; he divulges that the social media manager is exactly his type (a.k.a. she’s fun, blonde, and younger than him). The bar owner also opens up early on about fatherhood, telling Libby that he has two daughters who are a big part of his life and that he evaluates relationships based on who he believes will enrich their lives. Libby is surprised that he’s a dad, but completely understands his perspective and isn’t scared by the prospect of becoming a young stepmom.

Emotional maturity is a big topic of conversation for them, and initially, Libby seems reluctant to share details about her past. She dodges a question about her last relationship, but eventually tells Andrew that it ended five months ago because her ex had a lot of things he needed to fix, and she wasn’t willing to take that on for him. That conversation is the first step in Libby opening up to Andrew, though she tells the cameras that her interest in Andrew makes her nervous; she wants to let her guard down as he’s the only one there that she’s attracted to, but the apparent age discrepancy and the fact that he has kids are “making her mind run in circles.”

Article continues below

Andrew, meanwhile, tells the confessional that while it’s fun to date younger, he’s not sure if it’s healthy. If they make it to the other side of this experiment, he knows that his friends would roast him for dating his usual type. But with Libby, he says he feels a genuine connection. Even though he’s mostly seen her funny side, he believes that there could be something deeper if she can show a sweeter, softer, and more emotional side of herself.

To both of their credit, they push forward despite their reservations and begin letting their guard down. Libby acknowledges that she is scared to let people in to see a more emotional side of her, but she’s warming up to that place with Andrew. Andrew, meanwhile, shares that his daughters are 14 and 12 and relays that his life would need to stay in Baltimore for the time being. Libby is scared about the daughters’s ages (she’s less than a decade older than his eldest!) but says she’s open to a long-distance relationship as she’s “someone who goes all in.”

The conversation reassures Andrew, who says that every time they talk, he sees more of her, and he hasn’t felt like this about anyone in a while. She keeps him off-balance, he says, and he’s attracted to that energy. While age and lifestyles are on his mind, he sees a lot of the qualities that he’d want in a long-term partner in Libby, which is enough for him to ask her to the Promise Room, where they reveal their ages.

It's eventually revealed that Andrew is 38, while Libby is 22—closer in age to one of his daughters than him. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Andrew and Libby make it to the Promise Room on 'Age of Attraction?'

In the Promise Room, Libby and Andrew restate their feelings for each other: He says his life was at a standstill and that she reignited his spark, while she says that his being a father attracted her to him because it made him feel more serious.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite that, the age reveal is still shocking for both parties. Andrew needs to sit with the information for a moment before saying that seeing her more mature side reassures him. Privately, he reveals that this is his biggest dating age gap, and he’s worried about whether they can meet each other where they are in life. Still, they decide to leave the Promise Room together and test whether they can actually fit into their lives in the real world.

Libby and Andrew in the Promise Room. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Vanessa and Logan couple up on 'Age of Attraction?'

After the couples from the show touch down in Vancouver for the next phase of the experiment, Andrew voices a concern that echoes Libby's: The first thing he thought at the Promise Room reveal is that she’s closer in age to his daughter than to him.

But once they move in together, he feels like he’s falling for her more and more every day, and could see her as his forever person. Their life together seems playful: She teaches him how to do morning affirmations and jokes that he can only sleep in the bed one night, while he cooks breakfast and goes with the flow.

There are still a few things they need to reveal to one another, though. For Andrew, it’s that he used to play soccer professionally in Vancouver, but had to quit after he got injured. (Someone investigate the injured pro soccer player to Netflix reality show pipeline , stat!) In a moment of vulnerability, Andrew reveals that the aftermath of the injury embarrassed him, and he still feels like he let his dad down. Libby surprises him with her empathy, saying that everyone feels this way and that one day his daughters might take a path he doesn’t expect, but they have to do what’s best for them, rather than living for him. He’s impressed by this wisdom and feels encouraged that he’s seeing a new side of Libby.

Andrew is encouraged by the conversations they’re having and her maturity, and says that he wouldn’t have been able to do something like this when he was 22. To him, this feels like perfect timing for them to have met. But even though their perspectives match, pop culture references are always there to remind them of the age gap, especially when Libby reveals she doesn’t know the Spice Girls. When all the couples get together at the end of the first batch of episodes, Andrew says this is the only reminder of the age gap—a welcome low-impact conflict to have.

Before they meet each other’s friends and families in the next set of episodes, Andrew is still noodling on whether he believes Libby will be okay with his schedule and the way he needs to prioritize his children. She tells him she finds that attractive and thinks it’s a turn-off when people don’t have their own lives. It’s something that will surely be top of mind when the series returns next week for a dose of reality from their loved ones.

We'll have to see whether they continue to commit to one another in the next set of episodes, due out March 18. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Libby and Andrew from 'Age of Attraction’ still together?

The good news is that Libby and Andrew follow each other on Instagram, but the bad news is that it doesn’t necessarily mean anything about the status of their relationship. Libby and Andrew seem to be well-matched, and they’re having the right conversations, but only time will tell whether they are suited for each other long-term—especially with parenthood on the table for 22-year-old Libby.