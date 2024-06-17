Spoilers for Perfect Match season 2, episodes 1-9 ahead. Netflix's dating competition Perfect Match is designed for temptation. As alums from the streaming giant's various reality TV shows couple up, there's always the chance that another single will arrive at the villa ready to steal someone's man or woman. With all the chances to be bad, it's notable (and sweet) when a couple makes it through multiple episodes and dates stronger than ever. One of the standout couples of season 2, Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter, have made it through the first nine episodes with an unbreakable bond, even though they've both been tempted by other people (including alleged exes).
As the Perfect Match season 2 finale arrives on June 21, many fans are curious and searching for clues that Alara and Stevan's relationship made it in the real world. Read on for everything we know about the couple so far.
What happened between Alara and Stevan on 'Perfect Match' season 2?
Too Hot to Handle season 3 alum (and David Beckham co-star?) Stevan is among the first singles to arrive in the villa, and, at first, he has a tumultuous time. He initially pairs with former Love Is Blind star Micah Lussier, but their relationship ends up being platonic. Soon after, Micah and Xanthi Perdikomatis agree to a "wife swap" with Kaz Bishop and Stevan, leaving Stevan paired with Xanthi. Stevan and Xanthi have more physical chemistry, but everything changes when Stevan is sent on a date with Dated & Related alum Alara Taneri.
Alara and Stevan quickly hit it off on the date, with Alara saying she wants a gentleman, and Stevan saying he's a mama's boy who was raised to treat women well. Once they return to the villa, Alara also shows interest in fellow Harry Potter fan and season 1 winner Dom Gabriel. Once Stevan sees that he's at risk of losing Alara, he breaks things off with Xanthi and pursues Alara, with the new couple even kissing before they match.
Once they match, Stevan goes out of his way to woo Alara even when they don't win dates from compatibility challenges, including cooking her meals and treating her like a princess.
The couple also stays strong when they're both tested by being put on dates with their physical types. In episode 7, Stevan is paired for a date with Brittan Byrd, while Alara goes out with Nigel Jones. That night at the villa, Alara tears up when Stevan compliments Brittan, but—after a brief fake-out where Stevan lies that he kissed Brittan on the date—Stevan and Alara pair up again, and it looks like nothing will get between them.
They even get through the gender-separated beach parties with no issue, but we'll have to wait until the finale to see whether they sail into the finale (and nab the show's luxury vacation prize).
Are Alara and Stevan still together after 'Perfect Match' season 2?
While much of the "are they still together" conversation has been focused on another season 2 couple (ahem Harry and Jessica, we're looking at you two!), Stevan and Alara have remained mostly under the radar on social media. Neither has posted any hints on their relationship status, with Alara focusing instead on her usual OOTD posts and behind-the-scenes content from season 2.
They also seem to have different strategies when it comes to being tight-lipped. While Stevan seldom posts (and, to be fair, doesn't seem to post much from before Perfect Match's airing either), Alara has posted a TikTok with the caption, "When people in my DMs ask if I'm single." In response, she lip-syncs to audio that says, "Well, actually, that's none of your business."
There are two big clues that something could be going on between the two of them. For one, Alara has recently been spending time in Los Angeles, where she has posted a lot of content with her new bestie Micah. (In one TikTok, she acknowledged that she and Micah now get along great even though they didn't on the show.) During season 2's filming, Alara lived in London while Stevan was in L.A., so it's possible he could be one of the reasons for her visiting the City of Angeles.
As for Stevan's side, Harry Jowsey (the Minister of Mess himself) dropped a surprising piece of info about his fellow THTH alum on the June 11 episode of his podcast Boyfriend Material. On the pod, Harry took the chance to apologize about spilling on national television that Stevan and their former costar Holly Scarfone had hooked up. "He's also happily in a relationship, so I'm deeply sorry to his girlfriend for saying that," Harry said, without naming Stevan's girlfriend. Whether that girlfriend is Alara, only time will tell.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture.
