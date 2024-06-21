Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones Won 'Perfect Match' Season 2 in a Surprising Twist—But Are They Still Together?
The two paired up at the last minute and walked away with the prize.
Spoilers for all episodes of Perfect Match season 2 ahead. Just when you think that Perfect Match season 2 was almost out of surprises, the hit Netflix reality show saved several jaw-dropping developments for its super-sized finale. No viewer could have guessed which couple would take home the series' luxury vacation prize in the 10th and final episode of the season, which hit streaming on June 21—mostly because the winning pair didn't even match up until then! Too Hot to Handle alums Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones arrived on Perfect Match with some history between them, and that prior spark helped them take home the gold.
But did their romance last after the cameras stopped rolling? Read on for everything we know about the couple so far.
What happened between Christine and Nigel on 'Perfect Match' season 2?
Before Christine and Nigel were cast on Perfect Match, they already had a lot in common. Both were Too Hot to Handle standouts known for causing chaos in their respective seasons, and they even ran in the same circles as Netflix Universe stars.
On the season finale, the two reveal that they shared a mutual interest when they spent time together last summer in New York. (Nigel even shared photos from at least one night out on Instagram.) Their run-in becomes the basis of their quick and fiery coupling on Perfect Match (and it fills in a lot of the blanks that come with only having one hour to see them as a couple, rather than several with the rest of the season's finalists).
However, before reuniting, Christine had to make it into the villa. She makes her scene-stealing debut in episode 8, as the brand-new face at the boys' day, where she quickly shows her interest in Kaz Bishop. She quickly shows off the same intense flirting skills that made her the talk of THTH season 5, but Kaz keeps himself from crossing the line despite being interested, since he's still matched with Micah Lussier. By the end of the mixer, though, Kaz and Micah pair up.
Christine and Kaz's first compatibility challenge as a pair is also the last of the series, and when Tolú and Chris win, they decide to test Christine by setting her up with Nigel. Christine and Nigel had shown chemistry at the all-cast mixer—they even kissed during a racy game of Flip Cup—and both seem excited when they get the chance to discuss their connection in New York and whether they're looking for a relationship. Nigel assures that he acts differently in a relationship than he did in THTH season 4 and that he believes in chivalry and reassuring his girlfriend that he wants to be with her. (The bar is subterranean.)
Once they arrive back at the villa, Christine learns that Kaz went back to Micah during Christine's date and told Micah that he'd made a mistake. Christine gets mad at the sense that Kaz was dropping her rather than making an effort in their pairing and says that Kaz had "blindsided" every girl he'd talked to all season. Meanwhile, Nigel reassures her that he's serious about her, and Christine decides to couple up with him.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
On their final date, Christine and Nigel's intimate body-painting outing brings them closer together. They tell each other they've both been single for a while and want something serious going forward. They also see a future with each other, and when he points out that they live on opposite coasts, she points out that "planes exist." During the final discussion, Christine and Nigel receive lots of support from the rest of the cast (except Kaz, which, eh)—and at the end of it all, just one vote difference makes them the winning couple of Perfect Match season 2!
Are Christine and Nigel still together after 'Perfect Match' season 2?
Just four weeks after season 2 wrapped filming, Christine and Nigel redeemed their luxury trip prize (making them the first winning couple from the show to collect their winnings). The final moments of Perfect Match include footage from the pair's trip to Thailand, where they toured several islands and messed up a romantic rose-petal arrangement (though that was off-camera). The montage ends with a lovely photo of the pair posing on a boat in front of crystal-blue waters. (If that was too romantic for your taste, though, Netflix follows up the montage with an update on the chaotic pairing of Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal.)
A post shared by Nigel Jones (@nigeleuro_)
A photo posted by on
Of all the final couples on season 2, Christine and Nigel have been the most tight-lipped about their pairing on the show (because, once again, they weren't even matched until the final episode. And then they won. Goals, TBH). So it's unclear what went down between them after their vacation, but once the finale aired, PEOPLE did confirm that the winners have since broken up.
We'll need to do some sleuthing on social media to piece together their relationship timeline, but at the time of the season 2 finale, neither follow each other on Instagram. Fingers crossed we learn more about how they went from a surprise, winning pairing to exes.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
These 24 Sale Picks From J.Crew and Banana Republic Scream Cool Girl
Sigh. I want every last piece
By Jennifer Camp Forbes Published
-
32 Actresses With Unexpected Hidden Talents
From being drafted for the Olympics to Connect4.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Rips a Page from Gen Z's Summer Style Handbook
Zoomers are bringing mid-calf crew socks back—and she's on board.
By India Roby Published
-
Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop Were the Most Dramatic 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Pairing—Are They Still Dating?
We're taking a look at the tumultuous pairing's relationship timeline, and whether they're still an itme.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Could "Unlikely Couple" Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn Be One of the Most Successful 'Perfect Match' Pairings?
The two emerged as a surprise couple—and potential winners—on season 2 of the Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Everything We Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
The hit reality show in which hotties aren't allowed to hook up is back—and switching things up.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Why Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter Seem Like the 'Perfect Match' Couple Most Likely to Continue Their Romance IRL
The couple stuck by each other throughout the melodramatic second season of the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Everything to Know About 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Scene-Stealer Tolú Ekundare
Here's what to know about the reality star who previously won 'The Trust: A Game of Greed.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Learned on 'Never Have I Ever' That Asking for More Money Is About "Respecting Yourself"
Ramakrishnan opens up on the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk" about how she navigated overnight success.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
It's Official: 'Perfect Match's Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal Are The Most Chaotic Couple on Reality TV This Year
Here's a full timeline of how this promising pairing went up in flames.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
'Hierarchy' Season 2: Everything We Know
Here's where the teen thriller could go in season 2 after that bloody post-credits scene.
By Quinci LeGardye Published