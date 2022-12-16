Are Brittan and James Still Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle included a good balance of genuine connections and purely lust-fueled motivations. (*cough* Creed *cough*) Among the couples that populated the Turks and Caicos villa, model Brittan Byrd and personal trainer James Pendergrass were one of the fastest pairings. The Hawaii residents expressed mutual interest at the beginning of the experiment and stayed together through the show, but they did have some bumpy moments.

While Brittan was down for a good rule break, James gave himself the role of cock blocker, trying (and failing) to make sure no one wasted any of the group's money. Though his goal was honorable, he was so focused on stopping rule-breaks that he unknowingly neglected Brittan, who finally revealed her frustration during a workshop involving punching bags. She then traded her bed with James for the new arrival, tattoo-adorned Ethan.

Though James felt a bit insulted by Brittan, he also recognized how much he liked her and apologized for focusing more on the prize fund then being affectionate with her. They discussed whether they wanted to stay together on their romantic final date. "I'm really into you and I really like what we have," Brittany told James, with him replying, "There's only been one person the entire time, and I'm sitting with her right now." The sweet moment earned the pair a green light from Lana, and they had their first kiss.

Ultimately, the couple aren't included among the finalists, with the two couple spots going to Kayla and Seb (opens in new tab) and Jawahir and Nick (opens in new tab). (Though you would think that having zero rule-breaks should get them a spot. Lana, explain!) Last we see them, the pair were joining in on the experiment's ending smooch sesh before heading back home to Hawaii. Read on to see whether or not Brittan and James are still together months after filming.

Are Brittan and James still together?

Like the other couples, the pair haven't spoken out on their relationship status since the finale dropped this week. However, they are both active on Instagram, where they follow each other, like each other's posts, and exchange some flirty, quite witty comments. In one of James' pics (opens in new tab) shared two weeks ago, which the trainer captioned, "Sea no evil," Brittan responded with a fire emoji and the phrase, "Sea no flaws."

They also both joined the rest of the cast for a reunion and promotion filming in London. While Brittan's shared several posts with the women (opens in new tab) of season 4, James posted sweet individual shout-outs to Nick, Seb, and Creed. He also teased another personal post, writing on his Instagram story, "And I got one more next week." Assuming he's not about to send some love to Nigel, it looks like we'll get some news about him and Brittan soon!

(Image credit: Instagram/James Pendergrass)

As for TikTok, the couple actually broke the mold of the season 4 contestants so far, as the only couple to record clips together. James' account includes several posts directly addressing storylines with Brittan, including one where he said that claims that he was never attracted to her are "false accusations." He also recruited Nick and Creed for some posts, but it's worth noting that they're the only couple to have posts together following the episodes.