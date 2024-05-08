It's almost time for the return of the mother of all Netflix reality shows: Perfect Match season 2 is on the horizon. The series, which first premiered in February 2023, is the streaming giant's answer to Love Island and Bachelor in Paradise, as it gathers single alumni from its unscripted shows to flirt and compete for a chance to find their perfect match. Pairings come together and break up with alarming speed as a regular rotation of new singles cycle through the house, testing established couples and prompting chaos. At the end of the season, the couple voted as the "perfect match" walks away with a romantic, all-expenses-paid vacation.
The season 2 cast shows how big Netflix's reality offerings have gotten, as the producers have found compelling stars from every corner of the platform. (Seriously, raise your hand if you caught Surviving Paradise or Dated and Related.) Some of this year's singles are even coming in with a lot of history between them; look at the returns of Dom Gabriel (yes, the now-single season 1 winner) and Harry Jowsey (who also dated Dom's former girlfriend from the season 1 cast of Perfect Match.
Read on to meet the 22 singles who have joined the Perfect Match season 2 cast, including whether they share any romantic history outside the villa.
Alara Taneri
A photo posted by alarataneri on
Previous Show: Dated & Related
Best Known For: Being a wingman for her brother (and vice versa)
Previous Connections: Dated her upcoming Perfect Match costar Kaz Bishop's twin brother Kieran
Instagram: @alarataneri
TikTok: @alarataneri
Brittan Byrd
A photo posted by brittan_byrd on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4
Best Known For: Being a chill fan-favorite
Instagram: @brittan_byrd
TikTok: @brittan_byrd
Bryton Constantin
A post shared by Bryton Constantin
A photo posted by brytonconstantin on
Previous Show: Squid Game: The Challenge
Best Known For: Being cocky and competitive
Instagram: @brytonconstantin
TikTok: @_brytonconstantin
Dom Gabriel
A photo posted by dontcalldom on
Previous Shows: The Mole, Perfect Match season 1
Best Known For: Winning season 1 of Perfect Match; being "rom-com Dom"
Previous Connections: His exes Georgia Hassarati and Francesca Farago—both Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle alum—also dated his upcoming Perfect Match costar Harry Jowsey.
Instagram: @dontcalldom
TikTok: @dontcalldom
Dominique Defoe
A post shared by DOMINIQUE DEFOE
A photo posted by dominiquedefoe on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4
Best Known For: Her confident one-liners and speaking out on representation in reality TV
Instagram: @dominiquedefoe
TikTok: @dominiquedefoe_
Chris Hahn
A photo posted by chrishahnofficial on
Previous Show: Dated & Related
Best Known For: Looking for love alongside his cousin
Instagram: @chrishahnofficial
TikTok: @chrisrhahn
Christine Obanor
A post shared by Christine Obanor
A photo posted by christineobanor on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 5
Best Known For: Going after what she wants (and being 6'1'')
Instagram: @christineobanor
TikTok: @christineobanor
Elys Hutchinson
A post shared by Ꭼlys Hutchinson
A photo posted by elys_hutchinson on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 5
Best Known For: Winning her season (and a bit of drama after)
Instagram: @elys_hutchinson
TikTok: @elys_hutchinson
Harry Jowsey
A photo posted by harryjowsey on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 1
Best Known For: His messy dating history (and a stint on Dancing With the Stars)
Previous Connections: His exes Georgia Hassarati and Francesca Farago also dated his upcoming Perfect Match costar Dom Gabriel.
Instagram: @harryjowsey
TikTok: @harryjowsey
Holly Scarfone
A post shared by Holly Scarfone
A photo posted by hollyscarfone on
Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 3
Best Known For: Breaking so many Lana rules
Instagram: @hollyscarfone
TikTok: @hollyscarfone
Izzy Zapata
A photo posted by izzyzapata_ on
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 5
Best Known For: Being left at the altar (and cleaning up his credit)
Instagram: @izzyzapata_
TikTok: @izzyzapata2
Jake Cunningham
A post shared by Jake Cunningham
A photo posted by itsjakecunningham on
Previous Shows: The Ultimatum season 1
Best Known For: Being a fan-favorite on a chaotic debut season
Instagram: @itsjakecunningham
Jessica Vestal
A post shared by Jessica Vestal
A photo posted by jess.ves on
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6
Best Known For: Being a single mom, and her excellent EpiPen quote
Instagram: @jess.ves
TikTok: @jessves2
Justin Assada
A photo posted by justinassada on
Previous Show: Surviving Paradise
Best Known For: Forming a fan-favorite bromance while roughing it in the wilderness
Instagram: @justinassada
TikTok: @justinassada
Kaz Bishop
A photo posted by kazbishop_ on
Previous Show: Dated & Related
Best Known For: Winning the show (and being a hot twin)
Instagram: @kazbishop_
TikTok: @bishopbros_
Melinda Berry
A post shared by Melinda Berry
A photo posted by melinda_melrose on
Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 2, Dated & Related
Best Known For: Going from scene-stealing Too Hot to Handle contestant to host of Dating & Related
Instagram: @melinda_melrose
TikTok: @melinda_melrose
Micah Lussier
A post shared by micah lussier
A photo posted by micah.lussier on
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 4
Best Known For: Leaving her fiancé at the altar (and being a bit of a mean girl)
Instagram: @micah.lussier
TikTok: @micah.lussier
Nigel Jones
A photo posted by nigeleuro_ on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4
Best Known For: Being smooth-talking "Naughty Nigel"
Instagram: @nigeleuro_
TikTok: @nigel_euro
Stevan Ditter
A post shared by stevan ditter
A photo posted by stevanditter on
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 3
Best Known For: Being the quintessential bad boy
Instagram: @stevanditter
TikTok: @stevanditter
Tolú Ekundare
A post shared by Tolú Ekundare
A photo posted by toluekundare on
Previous Show: The Trust: A Game of Greed
Best Known For: Winning her show (and walking away with nearly $70K)
Instagram: @toluekundare
TikTok: @toluekundare
Trevor Sova
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6
Best Known For: Going on his show for the wrong reasons
Instagram: @itstrevorsova
TikTok: @itstrevorsova
Xanthi Perdikomatis
A post shared by Xanthi Perdikomatis
A photo posted by xanthijoanna on
Previous Show: The Circle season 5
Best Known For: Getting a second chance and making it to the finale
Instagram: @xanthijoanna
TikTok: @xanthijoanna
