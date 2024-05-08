It's almost time for the return of the mother of all Netflix reality shows: Perfect Match season 2 is on the horizon. The series, which first premiered in February 2023, is the streaming giant's answer to Love Island and Bachelor in Paradise, as it gathers single alumni from its unscripted shows to flirt and compete for a chance to find their perfect match. Pairings come together and break up with alarming speed as a regular rotation of new singles cycle through the house, testing established couples and prompting chaos. At the end of the season, the couple voted as the "perfect match" walks away with a romantic, all-expenses-paid vacation.

The season 2 cast shows how big Netflix's reality offerings have gotten, as the producers have found compelling stars from every corner of the platform. (Seriously, raise your hand if you caught Surviving Paradise or Dated and Related.) Some of this year's singles are even coming in with a lot of history between them; look at the returns of Dom Gabriel (yes, the now-single season 1 winner) and Harry Jowsey (who also dated Dom's former girlfriend from the season 1 cast of Perfect Match.

Read on to meet the 22 singles who have joined the Perfect Match season 2 cast, including whether they share any romantic history outside the villa.

Alara Taneri

Previous Show: Dated & Related

Best Known For: Being a wingman for her brother (and vice versa)

Previous Connections: Dated her upcoming Perfect Match costar Kaz Bishop's twin brother Kieran

Instagram: @alarataneri

TikTok: @alarataneri

Brittan Byrd

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4

Best Known For: Being a chill fan-favorite

Instagram: @brittan_byrd

TikTok: @brittan_byrd

Bryton Constantin

Previous Show: Squid Game: The Challenge

Best Known For: Being cocky and competitive

Instagram: @brytonconstantin

TikTok: @_brytonconstantin

Dom Gabriel

Previous Shows: The Mole, Perfect Match season 1

Best Known For: Winning season 1 of Perfect Match; being "rom-com Dom"

Previous Connections: His exes Georgia Hassarati and Francesca Farago—both Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle alum—also dated his upcoming Perfect Match costar Harry Jowsey.

Instagram: @dontcalldom

TikTok: @dontcalldom

Dominique Defoe

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4

Best Known For: Her confident one-liners and speaking out on representation in reality TV

Instagram: @dominiquedefoe

TikTok: @dominiquedefoe_

Chris Hahn

Previous Show: Dated & Related

Best Known For: Looking for love alongside his cousin

Instagram: @chrishahnofficial

TikTok: @chrisrhahn

Christine Obanor

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 5

Best Known For: Going after what she wants (and being 6'1'')

Instagram: @christineobanor

TikTok: @christineobanor

Elys Hutchinson

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 5

Best Known For: Winning her season (and a bit of drama after)

Instagram: @elys_hutchinson

TikTok: @elys_hutchinson

Harry Jowsey

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 1

Best Known For: His messy dating history (and a stint on Dancing With the Stars)

Previous Connections: His exes Georgia Hassarati and Francesca Farago also dated his upcoming Perfect Match costar Dom Gabriel.

Instagram: @harryjowsey

TikTok: @harryjowsey

Holly Scarfone

Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 3

Best Known For: Breaking so many Lana rules

Instagram: @hollyscarfone

TikTok: @hollyscarfone

Izzy Zapata

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 5

Best Known For: Being left at the altar (and cleaning up his credit)

Instagram: @izzyzapata_

TikTok: @izzyzapata2

Jake Cunningham

Previous Shows: The Ultimatum season 1

Best Known For: Being a fan-favorite on a chaotic debut season

Instagram: @itsjakecunningham

Jessica Vestal

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6

Best Known For: Being a single mom, and her excellent EpiPen quote

Instagram: @jess.ves

TikTok: @jessves2

Justin Assada

Previous Show: Surviving Paradise

Best Known For: Forming a fan-favorite bromance while roughing it in the wilderness

Instagram: @justinassada

TikTok: @justinassada

Kaz Bishop

Previous Show: Dated & Related

Best Known For: Winning the show (and being a hot twin)

Instagram: @kazbishop_

TikTok: @bishopbros_

Melinda Berry

Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 2, Dated & Related

Best Known For: Going from scene-stealing Too Hot to Handle contestant to host of Dating & Related

Instagram: @melinda_melrose

TikTok: @melinda_melrose

Micah Lussier

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 4

Best Known For: Leaving her fiancé at the altar (and being a bit of a mean girl)

Instagram: @micah.lussier

TikTok: @micah.lussier

Nigel Jones

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4

Best Known For: Being smooth-talking "Naughty Nigel"

Instagram: @nigeleuro_

TikTok: @nigel_euro

Stevan Ditter

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 3

Best Known For: Being the quintessential bad boy

Instagram: @stevanditter

TikTok: @stevanditter

Tolú Ekundare

Previous Show: The Trust: A Game of Greed

Best Known For: Winning her show (and walking away with nearly $70K)

Instagram: @toluekundare

TikTok: @toluekundare

Trevor Sova

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6

Best Known For: Going on his show for the wrong reasons

Instagram: @itstrevorsova

TikTok: @itstrevorsova

Xanthi Perdikomatis

Previous Show: The Circle season 5

Best Known For: Getting a second chance and making it to the finale

Instagram: @xanthijoanna

TikTok: @xanthijoanna