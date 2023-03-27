Half the fun of Love Is Blind is guessing which couples will make it to the altar and whether they'll say "I do" or "I don't." Season 4 of Love Is Blind kicked off with a five-episode drop last Friday, and as of now, one of those couples whose fate is still up in the air are Micah Lussier and Paul Peden. The 27-year-old marketing manager and the 29-year-old environmental scientist face several snags in their relationship throughout their time in the pods and the Mexico getaway, but there's still a chance that they'll make it all the way. Read on for everything we know on whether Paul and Micah are still together.

What happens between Micah and Paul on 'Love is Blind' season 4?

Paul and Micah have what Micah would call a "slow burn" over the course of their time in the pods. Both of them are also interested in other people at the start, with Micah exploring a connection with sales development manager Kwame and Paul doing the same with fight attendant Amber. In the pods, Paul and Micah have several sweet moments, including Micah telling Paul he has the same name as her father, and the pair bonding over their shared love of Italy (opens in new tab), with Paul joking that they will go to Positano for their honeymoon. Sounds like a match made in pasta heaven to me! Micah also shares that she likes to romanticize her life, and Paul responds that they are "literally on the same page" and that he is "so attracted to that."

Eventually, Micah and Paul decided to focus on their relationship, which leads to some emotional moments when they broke things off with their other dates, as well as some unfortunate mean girl moments with the other female cast members in the women's living quarters. Once Paul and Micah went all-in on each other, they got engaged and seemed to have a comfortable chemistry once they met face to face.

Over the first few days in Mexico, the pair got even closer during their dates and first nights sleeping in the same room. They hit another snag when they met all of the other cast members in Mexico, as Micah and Kwame got pretty flirty during a pool party. (What is it with Love Is Blind pool parties and drama?) The pair ended up having a prolonged, close conversation to the side of the party, which rightfully upset Kwame's fiancée, Chelsea. Afterward, Micah asks Kwame for tequila shots and toasts "a shot for a failed proposal," which understandably hurts Kwame. (Before they broke up in the pods, he had told her that he liked her so much he would propose early.) While all this is happening, Paul also seems to be getting close to Irina, who is clearly interested in him. Paul also wondered to Zack if he had made a mistake choosing Micah over Amber (like how Zach made a mistake choosing Irina over Bliss).

Paul and Micah's time in Mexico ends with an ATV outing that feels awkward to watch (though that may just be residual uncomfy-ness from the pool party, as Micah and Paul do kiss during the date). The next batch of episodes will see the couple returning to the real world together, and per the teasers for the rest of the season, they do make it to the altar. We'll just have to wait and see what happens in between.

Are Micah and Paul still together?

Clues on the couple's current status are few and far between. First, Instagram: Micah and Paul currently follow each other, and have liked most of each other’s most recent photos. This suggests that they're at least on good terms after the show. As for their profiles, Paul didn't share any posts between November 2021 and March 2023, while Micah posted several (gorgeous) solo travel pics.