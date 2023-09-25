Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Love Is Blind season 5 starts, Lydia Velaz Gonzalez and James "Milton" Johnson IV first bond over rocks. The geologist and the petroleum engineer—who are early standouts of the reality phenomenon's latest installment—first hit it off due to their mutual interest in geology, as they get to know each other through a blue pod wall. While their path towards engagement is not entirely smooth, by the end of this season's first weekly drop, Lydia and Milton are one of three happily engaged couples. So, how do they end up together, and do they make it to the altar and beyond? Read on for what we know so far on whether Lydia and Milton are still together.

What happens between Lydia and Milton on 'Love is Blind' season 5?

While Milton seems immediately smitten with Lydia's ability to tell the difference between *checks notes* quartz and plagioclase, Lydia is more concerned about their differences. The Puerto Rico native is hesitant about their age gap, as the thought of marrying a 24-year-old competitive Pokémon player when you're 30 understandably gives her pause. In fact, at the start Lydia seems more interested in her connection with Izzy Zapata. However, Izzy turns her down to pursue other relationships near the end of episode 1, and the rejection leaves her in tears. In her next date with Milton, the engineer shows his mature side and listens to her explain her feelings post-Izzy, providing Lydia with a safe space as she opens up about her desire to be loved. He also tells her that she's his strongest connection, and that he admires her for freely sharing her emotions. The emotional moment changes Lydia's mind about their age gap and prompts Milton to open up more, about his strict upbringing and past health concerns. Before long, Lydia and Milton are each other's main focus in the pods.

In episode 4, the pair faces a potential snag when the truth comes out about Lydia and Uche's previous relationship. After Lydia confesses to Milton, he asks for a five-minute break to digest the news, and Lydia privately breaks down in tears out of fear that she'd lose him. Coming back, Milton asks for more information, and Lydia is upfront with the fact that she and Uche met in 2020, and that she decided to "move on" three months ago. Milton says he likely would’ve stopped speaking to Lydia if he knew the information earlier, and describes the situation as "messy," but Lydia reassures him that she only wants him. By the end of their conversation, they're able to laugh about the situation, and by the end of the episode, Milton is getting down on one knee.

Teasers for later in the season have shown that Lydia and Milton will have a lot more to overcome in the real world. In addition to clips of them on the Mexico trip, there are also teases of some loaded moments ahead when they get back to Houston. In one scene, as they were with Milton's family, his mother and sister share concerns of whether their relationship is real, and why a 30-year-old would want to marry a 24-year-old. Also, the Uche drama will come back up, as there's one moment where Lydia appears to yell at Uche, "You're arrogant!" We do know that Lydia and Milton will make it to the altar, as seen in the previews, so we'll just have to wait for more episodes to see how they get there.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Lydia and Milton still together?

Short answer: no idea. By season 5, the Love Is Blind production crew has learned most of fans' tricks to find out whether or not a couple are still in touch by the time the show drops, and neither Lydia nor Milton's social media pages have any hint of whether they are still together. While they both do follow other members of the cast from season 5 and beyond on Instagram, they don't follow each other, and have never seem to have interacted in each other's most recent posts. However, Entertainment Tonight did spy that Milton liked a post from one of Lydia's friends celebrating Lydia's birthday, so Lydia and Milton may at least be on good terms.