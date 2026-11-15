As the days get colder and nights get longer, there’s nothing more comforting than curling up on the couch with something cozy to read or watch. Add in a hefty amount of sparkly, shiny Christmas cheer, and you’ve got the recipe for a perfect winter evening. Plenty of options fit the bill: You could read a holiday-themed book, watch a cheesy Christmas movie, or, for an extra dose of star-studded, over-the-top yuletide vibes, tune in to one of the many holiday TV specials that crop up around this time.
As in years past, the 2026 holiday special slate is packed with enough parades and live performances to carry you through the entire holiday season. It kicks off, of course, with the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—which celebrates a major milestone this year—and continues through New Year’s Eve specials that promise to close out 2026 on a musical high note.
For all of those and everything in between, read on for a guide to all the best holiday TV specials coming to broadcast TV and streaming services this Christmas season.
This year marks the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a milestone for what many consider the official kickoff to the Christmas season. In addition to the usual slate of celebrity performers (yet to be announced), the parade will feature plenty of new floats and balloons, including giant floating versions of Joe Cool Snoopy and Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse, as well as the triumphant return of Hello Kitty.
Airing on Thursday, November 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming on Peacock
Every Christmas TV Special Coming in 2026
'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'
This year’s version of Disney’s annual holiday special will include several new (still-to-be-announced) musical performances filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
Airing on Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+
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'Dancing With the Holidays'
The current season of Dancing With the Stars ends the week of Thanksgiving, but you won’t have to wait long to fill the DWTS-shaped hole in your heart afterwards. This year, ABC will broadcast a new holiday magic-filled special, Dancing With the Holidays, featuring “12 all-new festive-themed routines, dazzling holiday decor, and heartwarming moments with the cast.”
Airing on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+
'CMA Country Christmas'
Immediately following Dancing With the Holidays, ABC’s back-to-back holiday programming will include the debut of the 17th annual CMA Country Christmas. This year’s special, filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, will be hosted by Lady A and feature performances from Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, BeBe Winans, and many more.
Airing on Tuesday, December 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+
'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
Rockefeller Center’s giant Christmas tree arrives in the N.Y.C. plaza in early November, but it doesn't get lit up for Christmas until after Thanksgiving. This year’s 76-foot Norway spruce will be yuletide-ified in a live broadcast on December 2, and while the ceremony’s host and special guests have yet to be announced, last year’s featured host Reba McEntire, joined by Halle Bailey, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more, so you can bet the 2026 edition will be just as starry.
Airing on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC
'Christmas With Snoop'
After watching the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, stick around on NBC for a new holiday special from yet another cultural icon: Snoop Dogg. The network promises that Christmas With Snoop will be “the coziest hotel suite party ever,” including appearances and performances from plenty of his famous friends, including Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam DeVine, Anelise Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Gwen Stefani. And yes—of course—Snoop’s bestie Martha Stewart will be there, too.
Airing on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock
'The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special'
From weekends between November 27 to December 20, Hallmark will host an immersive holiday experience in Kansas City, Missouri, where fans of the channel’s impressive holiday movie lineup can meet their favorite stars and take part in other festive activities. If you can’t make it to Missouri in time, you can always catch this TV special, which will take viewers through that magical world, offer sneak peeks of upcoming material, and feature a tree lighting ceremony, all hosted by Hallmark movie regulars Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman.
Airing on Saturday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and streaming on Hallmark+
'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026'
iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour lineup always features some of the year’s biggest musical artists, and the 2026 edition is no different, featuring names like Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Sombr, Raye, KATSEYE, and more. Luckily for those of us who can't make it to the tour live, ABC will bundle up some of the best performances into a holiday special that’ll air in mid-December and hit streaming services the next day.
Airing on Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+
'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
After the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the Christmas season, Disney wraps it up with its own Christmas morning parade. With Robert Irwin rumored to be hosting the extravaganza, it’ll feature a slate of starry performances filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
Airing on Friday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET on ABC
Every New Year's Eve TV Special Coming in 2026
'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest’
For the first time, ABC’s iconic New Year’s Eve broadcast will air live on both the broadcast network and on Disney+. That should make it easier for more viewers to ring in 2027 with star-studded appearances and performances from across the U.S. While Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will hold down the fort in Times Square, Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas, with Druski broadcasting from Chicago.
Airing on Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on Disney+
'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
If country music is more your speed, CBS’s competing New Year’s Eve special airs from Nashville—swapping in a giant descending music note for the Times Square ball drop. So far, this year’s special promises to feature live performances from stars including Little Big Town, the Red Clay Strays, and HARDY.
Airing on Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.