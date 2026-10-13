The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost back for another fabulous year. Three years into its revamp, the live event stands as a spectacle of opulent looks, star models (with a focus on inclusive casting), and can't-miss performances from music's biggest stars.
Heads up: If you've faithfully tuned in over the past two years, VSFW 2026 has a new time slot (thankfully on the weekend), a new streaming platform, and a new host city. This year's show will move coasts to L.A., welcoming longtime Angels (Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Liu Wen) and returning stars (Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser). The musical guests also gracing the stage are Megan Thee Stallion, Katseye, Tate McRae, and Megan Moroney.
Everything to Know About How to Watch the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
When is the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026—marking the production's first time in L.A. since 2007. The third installment of the brand's revamped show shifts the festivities to the weekend, arriving a year and three days after last year's event.
How to watch the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
The official broadcast of the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show begins Sunday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET and streams on the official Victoria's Secret YouTube channel. The live special will also stream across Victoria's Secret's social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok.
Fans can also tune in early to the Pink Carpet at 7 pm ET to watch the pre-show special hosted by journalists Scott Evans and Zanna Rassi.
YouTube is the fashion extravaganza's newest partner, after the show was previously streamed on Amazon Live in 2024 and 2025. Like its predecessor, YouTube will enhance the viewing experience with behind-the-scenes content and shopping links so viewers can shop the runway. Fashion fans can also tune into the docuseries Angels Among Us, which follows a nationwide search for Victoria's Secret's next Angel.
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YouTube is free for all users. Those who want to tune in to the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show can either search for the term on YouTube or head to the brand's official channel.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.