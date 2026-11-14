Hailey Bieber's Birthday Suit Is a Vintage Python Bustier Corset and an Exposed Bra

Animal print continues to dominate in 2026.

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Hailey Bieber has a long bob and wears sunglasses with a red lingerie dress
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Hailey Bieber's birthday isn't until November 22, but the Rhode founder started the celebrations early with a birthday party on November 13. Friends of the makeup mogul posted photos and video clips on Instagram, revealing Bieber's iconic birthday party outfit.

Lauren Ratner—Rhode's co-founder—and influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou shared Instagram Stories showing Bieber blowing out her birthday candles. In the clips, the model could be seen wearing a sleek archival pick—a Dolce & Gabbana Red Python Bustier Corset from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2005 collection.

Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—wore an exposed black lacy bra underneath the vintage corset, paired with black pants. As for her Dolce & Gabbana corset, the item can occasionally be found on resale sites for upwards of $4,000.

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Hailey Bieber wears a python corset to celebrate her birthday in 2026

Hailey Bieber wears a python corset to celebrate her birthday.

(Image credit: Instagram/@laurenratner/@staskaranikolaou)

Bieber's corset top was originally seen at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2005 RTW runway show, worn by Ethiopian model Liya Kebede.

Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana Spring 2005 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show Model Liya Kebede

Liya Kebede walking the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2005 RTW show.

(Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Animal print has remained popular throughout 2026, with several statement prints such as zebra and deer dominating the conversation. But judging by Bieber's birthday outfit choice, snakeskin might just be the next breakout print.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.