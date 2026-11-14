Lauren Ratner—Rhode's co-founder—and influencerAnastasia Karanikolaou shared Instagram Stories showing Bieber blowing out her birthday candles. In the clips, the model could be seen wearing a sleek archival pick—a Dolce & Gabbana Red Python Bustier Corset from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2005 collection.
Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—wore an exposed black lacy bra underneath the vintage corset, paired with black pants. As for her Dolce & Gabbana corset, the item can occasionally be found on resale sites for upwards of $4,000.
Bieber's corset top was originally seen at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2005 RTW runway show, worn by Ethiopian model Liya Kebede.
Animal print has remained popular throughout 2026, with several statement prints such as zebra and deer dominating the conversation. But judging by Bieber's birthday outfit choice, snakeskin might just be the next breakout print.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
I.AM.GIA
Bri Corset Top
Pepper
Lace Corset Top
Tiger Mist
Corset Top
EDIKTED
Snakeskin Camisole
Manière De Voir
Python Corset Top
PrettyLittleThing
Brown Snake Corset
ASOS DESIGN
Leather Halter Neck
Emporio Armani
Sleeveless Blouse
EGO
Bandeau Corset Top
Kobi Halperin
Python-Print Vest
Anthropologie
Lace Corset
HEIRA LEATHERWEAR
Snakeskin-Embossed Vest
LoveShackFancy
Rovelle Print Top
Ramy Brook
Snake-Printed Top
Oh Polly US
Rose Corset Top
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.