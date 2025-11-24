We’ve waited all year long to cuddle up in our favorite cozy PJs and kick back on the couch as we get into the holiday spirit. Now, the time is finally upon us, and we’re practically giddy with excitement. You could watch one of the best festive movies for the umpteenth time (it's tradition!), or you could opt for something new with one of the best Christmas specials coming to TV in 2025.

Considering the stars that came out for last year’s lineup (ahem, Sabrina Carpenter !), our hopes for this year were high—but it's clear the holiday cheer ante has already been upped. For instance, all of the classics are back with A-listers on board to appear, and Meghan Markle has already announced her own holiday special on Netflix.

We're making a list and checking it twice to see what's in store and needs to be added to our required watching calendars, from must-watch concerts to holiday parades. To help keep track, below, we're rounding up the best Christmas TV specials airing in 2025, plus when and where to watch them. (If you cut the cable cords and are curious what's coming to Netflix this year, we have a Netflix-only holiday guide, too.)

'The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade'

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Nothing sets the holiday tone quite like The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and this year, the lineup is seriously stacked: Everyone from Busta Rhymes and Ciara to Debbie Gibson and Jewel is set to appear for its 99th run. Keep an eye out for a few new balloons, too, including Buzz Lightyear, Mario, and Pac-Man.

Airing on Thursday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on NBC

'The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular'

(Image credit: ABC)

Don’t sleep on Disney’s Christmas special—it’s not just for the kiddos. Filmed at Disney’s resorts in Florida, California, and Hawaii, this "spectacular" show has Christmas serenades planned from some of the best in the biz: We’re talking Gwen Stefani, Bebe Rexha, Good Charlotte, and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls.

Airing on Monday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

'CMA Country Christmas'

(Image credit: larry McCormack/ABC via Getty Images)

Not into pop? No problem. Tune into ABC the following evening for Nashville’s take on your favorite X-Mas carols courtesy of Lady A, Little Big Town, and more. This one’s filmed live, so you never know what kind of Christmas magic might occur!

Airing on Tuesday, December 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

(Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

You already know the kinds of Christmas miracles the Rockefeller Center Tree is capable of creating ( Home Alone 2 , anyone?). This is your chance to see its more than 50,000 lights and Swarovski topper up close and personal. Reba McEntire is hosting this year’s two-hour NBC special, which will see the tree lit for 2025. She’ll also have a little help from her friends Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Gwen Stefani, and more, all of whom will be on hand for the tradition dating back to 1933 .

Airing on Wednesday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Move over, Sabrina! The former Duchess of Sussex is coming for the “Manchild” singer’s Netflix Christmas crown with the debut of her own holiday special on the streaming platform, spun off from her With Love, Meghan reality series. According to Netflix (and the show’s trailer ), Megan will “[share] how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful” and “give you simple how-tos to follow at home.” (We suspect there will be plenty of holiday style inspo, too.)

Airing on Wednesday, December 3 on Netflix

'Christmas in Nashville'

(Image credit: NBC)

Oh, you thought one country Christmas special was enough? Never. Thus far, NBC has garnered "dazzling performances" from faves like Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty and Trace Adkins, with Trisha Yearwood on as the host to lead the merrymaking.

Airing on Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

'The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special'

Hallmark has been a staple of the holiday season since 1951 , when its very first Christmas movie aired. Nowadays, the network’s spirit is legendary, with an entire legion of fans dedicated to its classic films, so it’s only fitting that Hallmark would think to film its upcoming Hallmark Christmas Experience event when it kicks off on November 28 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fan favorites like Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker (all staples on the Hallmark Christmas circuit) will be featured, with a few musical performances, too. The network is also teasing some “ behind-the-scenes sneak peeks ” that you won’t want to miss.

Airing on Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

'Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas'

The Bodyguard actor will retell the epic journey of Mary and Joseph as they make their way to Bethlehem. “It's a story I think we all think we know," he told PEOPLE of the upcoming special. “Maybe some of us know a lot, maybe you know just a little, maybe you're a believer, maybe you're a cynic or maybe—hopefully—you're just curious to find out the real story that's behind the tradition."

Airing on Tuesday, December 9 on Hulu

'A Motown Christmas'

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC)

Smokey Robinson himself returns to co-host NBC’s A Motown Christmas special this year alongside Halle Bailey. If that wasn’t already enough star power for you, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Ashanti, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, and mgk will also be serving plenty of Christmas cheer, per Deadline .

Airing on Tuesday, December 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

'iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2025'

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This year’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball performers are all on your musical Christmas wish list, with OGs like Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, mgk, and Nelly performing alongside up-and-comers like Reneé Rapp, The Kid LAROI, and Zara Larsson. And you won’t even need a ticket to join in on the holiday fun this year, since ABC is airing it all on Dec. 17.

Airing on Wednesday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular'

(Image credit: David Scott Holloway/NBC via Getty Images)

Jimmy Fallon returns with his annual holiday special, setting out to find cheer in N.Y.C. by calling on his celeb pals. Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Cara Delevigne, Justin Timberlake, and the rest of Fallon's Christmas crew are all set to appear.

Airing on Wednesday, December 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

'A Saturday Night Live Christmas'

(Image credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

If you wished for Santa to bring you a bit of laughter this holiday season, you’re in luck. NBC is rounding up all of its most hilarious, classic SNL holiday-themed skits of yesteryear with this special.

And for even more from Studio 8H, you can tune into their actual holiday episode, set to air on Saturday, December 20. Beloved returning host and Wicked queen Ariana Grande returns to spearhead the episode, while icon Cher has been tapped as the musical guest.

Airing on Thursday, December 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

(Image credit: Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney is going all out for the 40th anniversary of its Christmas Day Parade. In addition to the incredible floats that will be lined up for the event (Alice and the Mad Hatter, Mickey and Minnie, Timon and Rafiki, the gang’s all here !), there’s a ton of performances that will appeal to your inner child. Alfonso Ribeiro, a.k.a. Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, will be performing alongside Julianne Hough, Elton John will belt out “Tiny Dancer,” and John Legend will do his signature crooning on “Last Christmas.” Pentatonix will also sing “12 Days of Christmas.”



Airing on Thursday, December 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

(Image credit: Getty Images/ABC/Al Drago)

Back for its 53rd year(!), New Year's Rockin' Eve will broadcast the ball drop live from N.Y.C. The lineup has yet to be revealed, but considering that they managed to get everyone from TLC to Kesha last year, our hopes are high.

Airing on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'

(Image credit: Derek Storm/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News)

Country music fans will want to tune into CBS on New Year’s Eve to catch Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman as they kick 2026 off on a musical high with live performances galore.

Airing on Wednesday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS