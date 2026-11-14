Florence Pugh Takes Shoulder Pads to the Next Level in a Harris Reed Skirt Suit and Sky-High Vivienne Westwood Platform Heels

The actress promoted Netflix's 'East of Eden' in her most dramatic outfit yet.

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Florence Pugh attends an East of Eden event with incredible shoulders and sky-high heels
(Image credit: Getty Images/Araya Doheny/WireImage/Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)
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Florence Pugh is continuing her incredible method dressing streak with more East of Eden press. On November 13, the actress joined her co-stars for a Netflix "For Your Consideration" event in Los Angeles, and she let her shoulder pads do most of the talking.

Pugh—who is styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray—wore an outfit from Harris Reed's Spring 2027 collection, including a Victorian-style long-sleeved jacket featuring huge structural shoulders, paired with a matching skirt.

For footwear, Pugh opted for a pair of black Vivienne Westwood Platform Sandals, adding a lot of height to her already-dramatic outfit.

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Florence Pugh attends an East of Eden event with incredible shoulders and sky-high heels

Florence Pugh pairs a Harris Reed skirt suit with Vivienne Westwood heels.

(Image credit: Maya Dehlin/Getty Images)

Pugh's look was accessorized with jewelry from Bvlgari and Maria Tash. A vampiric dark red lipstick perfectly complemented the Midsommar star's outfit.

Florence Pugh attends an East of Eden event with incredible shoulders and sky-high heels

Florence Pugh promoting East of Eden in Harris Reed.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

After being selected as one of ELLE's "Women in Hollywood" for 2026, Pugh wrote on Instagram, "This year has been a big one for me. Life has been big, there's been plenty of lows and plenty of highs and I guess that's just how life gets served some years."

Florence Pugh attends an East of Eden event with incredible shoulders and sky-high heels

Florence Pugh leaning into her East of Eden character's dark arc.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

The actress continued, "I appreciate this moment though... you're allowing us to pat ourselves on the back. And that's so fucking important when you're driven and laser focused. You forget to breathe and congratulate, so thank you for forcing me to do that."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.