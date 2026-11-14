Florence Pugh is continuing her incredible method dressing streak with more East of Eden press. On November 13, the actress joined her co-stars for a Netflix "For Your Consideration" event in Los Angeles, and she let her shoulder pads do most of the talking.
Pugh's look was accessorized with jewelry from Bvlgari and Maria Tash. A vampiric dark red lipstick perfectly complemented the Midsommar star's outfit.
After being selected as one of ELLE's "Women in Hollywood" for 2026, Pugh wrote on Instagram, "This year has been a big one for me. Life has been big, there's been plenty of lows and plenty of highs and I guess that's just how life gets served some years."
The actress continued, "I appreciate this moment though... you're allowing us to pat ourselves on the back. And that's so fucking important when you're driven and laser focused. You forget to breathe and congratulate, so thank you for forcing me to do that."
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