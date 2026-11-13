'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Season 2: Everything We Know

Will the Southern California-set spinoff become Hulu's next hit reality show?

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l-r Bri Davis, Aspyn Ovard, Salomé Andrea, and Bobbi Althoff in Hulu&#039;s &#039;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.&#039;
(Image credit: Disney/Ashley Rose)
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Not even the drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul could derail The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. On November 12, Hulu debuted its first Mormon Wives franchise spinoff. In the new reality series, original cast member Jen Affleck moves to Orange County in Southern California and settles in with a new group of faith-based women. Like the inaugural series, Hulu dropped the full first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County at once, and the finale left cliffhangers about many of the romantic relationships and friendships amongst the cast.

Hulu hasn’t officially renewed the series for a second season, but—given the Utah version's trajectory—more episodes may be coming soon (and have even already been filmed). Here’s what we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County season 2, and when we can expect to check in with the cast next.

Every Update About 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Season 2 So Far

l-r Jordan McClanahan, Aspyn Ovard, Tara Bosch, Jen Affleck, McCall DaPron, Ashleigh Pease, and Bobbi Althoff in Hulu&#039;s &#039;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.&#039;

The SLOMW: OC cast, from left: Jordan McClanahan, Aspyn Ovard, Tara Bosch, Jen Affleck, McCall DaPron, Ashleigh Pease, and Bobbi Althoff.

(Image credit: Disney/Maya Dehlin))

Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' renewed for season 2?

Hulu dropped all eight episodes of Orange County season 1 on November 12, 2026, but hasn’t made any announcements regarding the future of the series. The first season finale ended with a “to be continued” card (just like the first season of the OG Mormon Wives), and fans are hopeful that indicates Hulu’s intention to order more episodes.

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Orange County’s sister series, the original Utah-based SLOMW, was recently renewed for 20 more episodes, which will be split over two seasons. This doesn’t necessarily mean more episodes of Orange County are a shoo-in, but it does showcase Hulu’s commitment to this budding reality franchise.

A group of women (center, Bobbi Althoff and Salom&amp;eacute; Andrea) wear white tank tops and denim while conversing in a circle, in Hulu&#039;s &#039;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.&#039;

Based on the original show's timeline, it's likely that SLOMW: OC has already begun filming season 2.

(Image credit: Disney/Ashley Rose)

When would 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' season 2 come out?

Reality television has much shorter turnaround times than serialized shows, and the Mormon Wives franchise has churned out new seasons within months.

Season 1 of the original series debuted in September 2024, with season 2 arriving in May 2025. More recent seasons have truncated that timeline even more: Season 3 was released in November 2025 and season 4 arrived only four months later in March 2026.

If Orange County is renewed, we’d expect the same timeline as the original series’s first two seasons, meaning we’d have more episodes by summer 2027. And if the “to be continued” card acts similarly to that of Mormon Wives season 1, it’s likely that season 2 has already been filmed.

The cast of Hulu&#039;s &#039;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County&#039; wear headscarves and sunglasses while walking through a Palm Springs property in front of a convertible car.

The entire cast of SLOMW: OC is expected to return for season 2.

(Image credit: Disney/Ashley Rose)

Who in the 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' cast will return for season 2?

Aside from Jen Affleck, who starred in the original Utah series, the first season of Orange County employed a host of new faces. The cast also included Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron, and Salomé Andrea, as well as their respective partners.

Based on the events of season 1, all cast members are expected to return for season 2.

A group of women (seen, Jen Affleck and Madison Bontempo) dance in the crowd of a country concert, in Hulu&#039;s &#039;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.&#039;

Season 1 of SLOMW: OC ended with several cliffhangers regarding the cast members's troubled marriages and strained friendships.

(Image credit: Disney/Ashley Rose)

What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' season 2 be about?

The season 1 finale left a few cliffhangers: Madison and Kyler discussed the future of their marriage; Aspyn was adjusting to her post-divorce life and co-parenting with her ex; and Salomé was working through a potential reconciliation with her partner Aaron.

A potential season 2 would continue exploring these storylines, as well as Jen’s adjustment to life in the OC and the shifting interpersonal dynamics between the women and their families.

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Radhika Menon
Radhika Menon
Freelance Writer

Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.