Not even the drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul could derail The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. On November 12, Hulu debuted its first Mormon Wives franchise spinoff. In the new reality series, original cast member Jen Affleck moves to Orange County in Southern California and settles in with a new group of faith-based women. Like the inaugural series, Hulu dropped the full first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County at once, and the finale left cliffhangers about many of the romantic relationships and friendships amongst the cast.
Hulu hasn’t officially renewed the series for a second season, but—given the Utah version's trajectory—more episodes may be coming soon (and have even already been filmed). Here’s what we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County season 2, and when we can expect to check in with the cast next.
Every Update About 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Season 2 So Far
Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' renewed for season 2?
Hulu dropped all eight episodes of Orange County season 1 on November 12, 2026, but hasn’t made any announcements regarding the future of the series. The first season finale ended with a “to be continued” card (just like the first season of the OG Mormon Wives), and fans are hopeful that indicates Hulu’s intention to order more episodes.
Orange County’s sister series, the original Utah-based SLOMW, was recently renewed for 20 more episodes, which will be split over two seasons. This doesn’t necessarily mean more episodes of Orange County are a shoo-in, but it does showcase Hulu’s commitment to this budding reality franchise.
When would 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' season 2 come out?
Reality television has much shorter turnaround times than serialized shows, and the Mormon Wives franchise has churned out new seasons within months.
Season 1 of the original series debuted in September 2024, with season 2 arriving in May 2025. More recent seasons have truncated that timeline even more: Season 3 was released in November 2025 and season 4 arrived only four months later in March 2026.
If Orange County is renewed, we’d expect the same timeline as the original series’s first two seasons, meaning we’d have more episodes by summer 2027. And if the “to be continued” card acts similarly to that of Mormon Wives season 1, it’s likely that season 2 has already been filmed.
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Who in the 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' cast will return for season 2?
Based on the events of season 1, all cast members are expected to return for season 2.
What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' season 2 be about?
The season 1 finale left a few cliffhangers: Madison and Kyler discussed the future of their marriage; Aspyn was adjusting to her post-divorce life and co-parenting with her ex; and Salomé was working through a potential reconciliation with her partner Aaron.
A potential season 2 would continue exploring these storylines, as well as Jen’s adjustment to life in the OC and the shifting interpersonal dynamics between the women and their families.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.